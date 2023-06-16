Bryson Stott hit his second homer in three games, Aaron Nola threw 6 2/3 effective innings and the Philadelphia Phillies moved over .500 for the first time in more than a month, beating the Arizona Diamondbacks, 5-4, on Thursday in Phoenix.
The defending National League champion Phillies have won 10 of 12 to improve to 35-34, jumping above .500 for the first time since May 13. They took three of four games from the NL West-leading Diamondbacks.
Nola (6-5) was terrific outside of a four-run third. The veteran right-hander gave up four runs on six hits and a walk while striking out nine. Craig Kimbrel worked the ninth for his 10th save despite three pitch-clock violations.
Ketel Marte homered for Arizona. Ryne Nelson (2-4) was the loser.
Braves 8, Rockies 3 — At Atlanta: Ozzie Albies had three hits and three RBIs, and Atlanta beat Colorado to give 20-year-old rookie AJ Smith-Shawver his first major league win. Smith-Shawver gave up three runs and six hits over 5 2/3 innings in his second career start.
Cubs 7, Pirates 2 — At Chicago: The Cubs scored five times in the bottom of the fifth to win the National League Central game. Ian Happ tied it, 2-2, with an RBI double, Cody Bellinger followed with an RBI double of his own, Christopher Morel had an RBI single, Nick Madrigal squeeze bunted a run home, and Nico Hoerner capped he inning by plating a run while reaching on an error.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Orioles 4, Blue Jays 2 — At Baltimore: Adley Rutschman and Austin Hays homered, Anthony Santander singled in the tiebreaking run in the sixth inning and Baltimore beat Toronto behind a strong pitching performance by Tyler Wells. Rutchman went 3-for-4 to help the Orioles overcome a pair of homers by Toronto’s Danny Jansen.
Rays 4, Athletics 3 — At Oakland, Calif.: Luke Raley hit a go-ahead solo homer with one out in the eighth, Manuel Margot connected earlier and Tampa Bay beat Oakland. Rays rookie Taj Bradley struck out the first six A’s batters in order and a career-high 11 in all, surrendering Seth Brown’s tying two-run single in the fifth.
Tigers 8, Twins 4 — At Minneapolis: Javier Báez and Spencer Torkelson each had two hits and drove in two runs to help Detroit earn just its second victory in 13 games. Matt Vierling was 3-for-3 with a run and an RBI for the Tigers. Matthew Boyd (4-5) survived a four-run second inning for the victory.
Angels 5, Rangers 3 — At Arlington, Texas: Chad Wallach, Mickey Moniak and Shohei Ohtani homered for the Angels.