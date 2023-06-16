Phillies Diamondbacks Baseball
The Philadelphia Phillies’ Bryson Stott (right) celebrates with teammate Alec Bohm after hitting a home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday in Phoenix. The Phillies won, 5-4.

 Ross D. Franklin The Associated Press

Bryson Stott hit his second homer in three games, Aaron Nola threw 6 2/3 effective innings and the Philadelphia Phillies moved over .500 for the first time in more than a month, beating the Arizona Diamondbacks, 5-4, on Thursday in Phoenix.

The defending National League champion Phillies have won 10 of 12 to improve to 35-34, jumping above .500 for the first time since May 13. They took three of four games from the NL West-leading Diamondbacks.

