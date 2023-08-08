CHICAGO — Chicago White Sox management on Monday refuted claims by former reliever Keynan Middleton that the downtrodden team had a culture with “no rules,” allowing a rookie reliever to regularly fall asleep during games and other players to miss meetings and practices.
Middleton, dealt to the New York Yankees for minor league pitching prospect Juan Carela just before the Aug. 1 trade deadline, made the statements in an ESPN report published on Sunday.
Before Monday’s game against the Yankees in Chicago, White Sox general manager Rick Hahn and first-year field manager Pedro Grifol said Middleton’s claims were inaccurate. But both admitted their disappointing team had faced its share internal issues, centering around building a winning culture.
“I’ve been talking about culture here since Day One and brought it up again about three or four weeks ago,” Grifol said. “I feel like we’re not even close to where we need to be, but we’re heading in the right direction.”
The White Sox, expected to contend, entered Monday at 45-68 and in fourth place in the AL Central.
Hahn emphasized that no reliever had been dozing in the bullpen, while adding the White Sox have a position player with serious sleep disorder who is permitted to take naps in the clubhouse per medical direction.
Yankees put Rodón on 15-day injured list
CHICAGO — Carlos Rodón was placed on the 15-day injured list Monday by the New York Yankees, who activated reliever Jonathan Loáisiga before their series opener against the Chicago White Sox.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Rodón has a “minor, low-grade” left hamstring strain. The left-hander exited his start against the Houston Astros in the third inning Sunday with tightness in the hamstring.
FOOTBALL
Lions reach deal with QB Bridgewater
The Detroit Lions have reached an agreement with free agent quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, according to a person familiar with the situation.
The person spoke Monday night to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the person was not authorized to share the details.
Bridgewater visited the Lions last month, and the team made it clear they were interested in adding him as Jared Goff’s backup.
The 30-year-old Bridgewater fills a need for a team looking to win a division title for the first time in three decades.
Packers activate LB Gary from PUP list
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Rashan Gary took a step forward in his return from a torn anterior cruciate ligament Monday by getting activated from the physically unable to perform list.
Gary participated in individual drills at Monday’s practice.
Gary, 25, had six sacks and seven tackles for loss in nine games last season before tearing the ACL in his right knee Nov. 6 during a 15-9 loss at Detroit. He had at least one sack in each of the Packers’ first four games.
Texans minority owner facing rape charge
HOUSTON — Javier Loya, a minority owner of the Houston Texans, is facing a rape charge in Kentucky, according to court records.
Loya has been charged with one count of first-degree rape, five counts of first-degree sexual abuse and one count of third-degree sexual abuse in Jefferson County, Kentucky.
The 53-year-old Loya was indicted and pled not guilty in May. He posted a $50,000 bond.
SOCCER
U.S. loss draws 2.79 million viewers
LOS ANGELES — The United States’ early Sunday morning loss to Sweden in the Round of 16 at the Women’s World Cup averaged a combined English- and Spanish-language audience of 2.79 million viewers.
The game, which kicked off Sunday night in Melbourne, Australia, began at 5 a.m. ET/2 a.m. PT in the U.S.
Fox averaged 2,515,000 viewers according to Nielsen. The audience peaked at 4,072,000 during penalty kicks, when Sweden won 5-4 after a scoreless draw in regulation and extra time.
BASKETBALL
Iowa State Downs Zalgiris in Bahamas
NASSAU, Bahamas — It was another strong defensive performance for the Iowa State men’s basketball team Monday, as the Cyclones beat BC Zalgiris Kaunas 78-52 at the Imperial Ballroom.
Tre King led the Cyclones with 14 points, while Keshon Gilbert and Tamin Lipsey each had 12. Milan Momcilovic joined them in double figures with 10 points. Demarion Watson had five rebounds, while Omaha Biliew, Gilbert and Momcilovic each had four. Jackson Paveletzke had a game-high five assists, while Gilbert and Lipsey each had four. Gilbert had five steals, while King and Lipsey each had two. Ward blocked a pair of shots.