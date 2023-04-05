NCAA San Diego St UConn Basketball
Buy Now

Connecticut head coach Dan Hurley celebrates with the trophy after beating San Diego State in the NCAA national championship game Monday in Houston. The Huskies rolled to a 76-59 victory.

 David J. Phillip The Associated Press

HOUSTON — There was a short list of believers in the potential of a rebuilt UConn roster before the season started.

It was made up mostly of the UConn players and coaches themselves.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.