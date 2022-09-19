Bears Packers Football
Buy Now

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs from Chicago Bears linebacker Nicholas Morrow (53) during the second half Sunday in Green Bay, Wis.

 Morry Gash The Associated Press

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Aaron Jones rushed for 132 yards and a touchdown and caught a scoring pass from Aaron Rodgers, who continued his domination of the Chicago Bears by leading the Green Bay Packers to a 27-10 victory on Monday night.

Green Bay (1-1) bounced back from a season-opening 23-7 loss at Minnesota and beat the Bears (1-1) for a seventh straight time, matching its second-longest win streak in the 205-game history of the NFL’s oldest rivalry. The Packers won 10 straight over the Bears from 1994-98. They have two other seven-game win streaks in this series, from 1928-30 and 2000-03.

