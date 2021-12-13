KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs cornerback L’Jarius Sneed remained with his family in northern Louisiana on Sunday, two days after his oldest brother was stabbed and killed by a woman in an altercation involving a large kitchen knife. T’Qarontarion “TQ” Harrison, who largely raised Sneed as a child, was stabbed in the town of Minden, where police chief Steve Cropper said the 32-year-old Harrison “died from a single stab wound to his back that punctured his lung.” Angela Washington, 47, has been charged with second-degree homicide. Authorities didn’t offer a motive, though a kitchen knife was found at the scene. It wasn’t immediately clear if she had an attorney who could comment on her behalf. “Such a tragic situation,” Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said after a 48-9 romp over the Raiders, “and as a brotherhood and as an organization, we’re going to support our brothers. I thought our guys played hard for them today. We got the win. I’m just praying for him and his family because it’s a tough deal.” Harrison tried to drive himself to a local hospital but crashed his vehicle into the building, Cropper said. Harrison eventually was transported to another medical center, where he died following an emergency surgery.
Auburn quarterback Bo Nix announces plans to transfer
AUBURN, Ala. — Auburn quarterback Bo Nix is in search of a new school. The three-year starter said in a video posted to Instagram on Sunday that he plans to leave Auburn as a graduate transfer. Nix didn't name any potential destinations.
Winnipeg beats Hamilton, repeats as CFL's Grey Cup champs
HAMILTON, Ontario — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers beat the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, 33-25, in overtime on Sunday night to repeat as Canadian Football League's Grey Cup champions.
Zach Collaros threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Darvin Adams for Winnipeg in overtime. After throwing to Adams to cap the opening possession of the extra session, Collaros, the CFL's outstanding player, found Rasheed Bailey for a two-point conversion.
Kyrie Wilson sealed Winnipeg's victory by intercepting Hamilton's Jeremiah Masoli, whose pass deflected off two defenders, on the ensuing possession.
AP All-America team expands
To more accurately reflect the evolution of college football’s offenses and defenses, The Associated Press will increase the number of players honored on its All-America teams to include a third wide receiver and fifth defensive back. The AP has named All-America team s since 1925 based on voting by a national media panel that covers college football. The 2021 teams will be announced Monday.
BASKETBALL
LaVine, Brown in NBA health protocols
CHICAGO — Bulls star Zach LaVine and backup forward Troy Brown Jr. have entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols, giving Chicago nine players on the list. The team confirmed Sunday that LaVine and Brown joined leading scorer DeMar DeRozan, Matt Thomas, Coby White, Javonte Green, Derrick Jones Jr., Ayo Dosunmu and recently signed Stanley Johnson. That left the Bulls with nine available players. Teams need eight in order to play. Chicago’s next game is against Detroit at home on Tuesday. LaVine and Brown both played in Saturday’s loss at Miami.
Durant fined for swearing at fan
NEW YORK — Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant has been fined $25,000 by the NBA for directing obscene language toward a fan during a game in Atlanta. The fine was announced Sunday by Byron Spruell, the president of league operations. It stems from an incident Friday night when a fan heckled at Durant with 28 seconds to go in the second quarter of the Nets’ 113-105 victory over Hawks. In video taken courtside that was posted on social media, an off-camera fan can be heard yelling, “Durant, stop crying!” before Durant responds using multiple expletives. Durant scored 31 points, including the go-ahead jumper midway through the fourth quarter, in the win.
SOCCER
Clemson wins NCCA men’s soccer title
CARY, N.C. — Isaiah Reid scored twice, including a goal just 27 seconds into the match, and Clemson defeated Washington 2-0 to win the NCAA College Cup championship on Sunday. It was Clemson’s third national championship. The Tigers also won in 1984 and 1987.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
Peña stops Nunes, claims belt
LAS VEGAS — Julianna Peña stopped Amanda Nunes by submission with a rear naked choke in the second round at UFC 269 on Saturday night, claiming the bantamweight title from the long-reigning two-division champion in one of the biggest upsets in recent UFC history. Peña (11-4) was a 10-1 underdog against the vaunted Nunes, widely considered the greatest fighter in the history of women’s mixed martial arts. Nunes had won 12 consecutive fights since 2014 and reigned simultaneously atop the 135-pound bantamweight and 145-pound featherweight divisions for three years.
GOLF
Kokrak and Na capture QBE Shootout
NAPLES, Fla. — Jason Kokrak and Kevin Na birdied 12 of their last 13 holes Sunday in fourballs and closed with a 12-under 60 to rally from at three-shot deficit and win the QBE Shootout. Kokrak and Na were five shots behind after a bogey on the par-3 fifth hole when they ran off nine straight birdies, seven of them by Na. And then it was Kokrak’s turn down the stretch, and he finished off the one-shot victory with a 6-foot birdie putt. Billy Horschel chipped in for birdie from near the water hazard as he and Sam Burns shot 61 to finish one shot behind. Horschel and Burns did not have a score worse than 62 all week.
