EAGAN, Minn. — Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter does not appear close to returning to the team,.
Coach Mike Zimmer said Friday that the two-time Pro Bowl pick was in New York for a second medical opinion on his reported neck injury.
Zimmer has declined all season to divulge any details about Hunter’s condition, initially describing it only as a “tweak.” After confirming Friday the reason for the star pass rusher’s absence, Zimmer said only that he hadn’t spoken with Hunter about the doctor visit.
Hunter, who last season at age 25 became the youngest player in NFL history to reach 50 career sacks, was hurt before on-field training camp practices were open to reporters starting Aug. 14. He was placed on injured reserve Sept. 9, but after serving the minimum three-game stay, Hunter will not be back this week. With the Vikings already 0-3 and the virus outbreak keeping stadiums across the league mostly empty, there’s reason to wonder if it’ll be worth him playing in 2020. Hunter is in the second year of a five-year, $72 million contract.
The Vikings will miss cornerback Mike Hughes (neck) for a second straight game Sunday when they play at Houston. Cornerback Kris Boyd (hamstring) was listed as doubtful on the injury report.
The lone piece of promising injury news for the Vikings was the return this week to practice of rookie cornerback Cameron Dantzler (rib), who did not have an injury designation Friday and will likely play against the Texans.
Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Friday that Allen Lazard’s core injury provides an opportunity for other wide receivers to step forward — an indication the Packers may be without their top two wideouts when they face the Atlanta Falcons on Monday night.
Lazard didn’t practice for a second straight day Friday. Although the Packers haven’t declared which players on the injury list are probable, doubtful or out for Monday night, Lazard’s coaches and teammates talked about the likelihood of playing without him. Green Bay’s top receiver, Davante Adams, has practiced on a limited basis each of the last two days after missing Sunday night’s 37-30 victory at New Orleans with a hamstring injury.
Titans to play Steelers on Oct. 25
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans now know when they are rescheduled to play the Pittsburgh Steelers after the first NFL game postponed by a COVID-19 outbreak.
Getting back into their own building depends on the results of continued testing. The Titans’ outbreak expanded by two more players testing positive Friday, pushing the team’s total to 14 within the past week.
The outbreak forced the NFL to postpone Tennessee’s game from Sunday to Oct. 25 in Week 7, forcing the Steelers into their unplanned bye. Pittsburgh now will play Baltimore on Nov. 1 with the Ravens’ bye now pushed to Week 7 instead of Week 8, which had been the bye for both teams.
49ers rule out Garoppolo
Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will miss his second straight start with a sprained ankle for the San Francisco 49ers, clearing the way for Nick Mullens to make another start. Garoppolo got hurt two weeks ago in a win against the New York Jets and hasn’t practiced since then.
Herbert to make 3rd start for Chargers
Justin Herbert will make his third start for the Los Angeles Chargers without one of his top receivers and a pair of starters on the offensive line.
The Chargers officially ruled out Tyrod Taylor (chest/ribs) for Sunday’s game at Tampa Bay along with tackle Bryan Bulaga (back), guard Trai Turner (groin) and wide receiver Mike Williams (hamstring).
Beckham Jr. back for the Browns
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. practiced after missing time with a back issue earlier this week and is expected to play Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys.
Beckham was limited on Thursday, when he appeared on the injury report for the first time. But he moved well Friday during the early portion of practice open to media members.
The Hawaii and Bahamas bowls were canceled by ESPN Events on Friday because of the pandemic and related travel restrictions.
The games are typically played in December and are two of 17 owned and operated by ESPN. The cancellation brings the total number of postseason major college football games still tentatively on for this season down to 39.
BASEBALL
Tigers aren’t ruling out Hinch, Cora
DETROIT — Tigers general manager Al Avila said Friday that Detroit is not ruling out the possibility of hiring A.J. Hinch or Alex Cora for its manager vacancy.
Hinch and Cora were suspended through the 2020 postseason for their roles in the Houston Astros’ sign-stealing scandal. The Astros fired Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow on Jan. 13 and Cora lost his job managing the Boston Red Sox the following day.. Cora spent the 2017 season as bench coach on Hinch’s staff with Houston.
‘Sweet’ Lou Johnson dies at 86
LOS ANGELES — “Sweet” Lou Johnson, who hit a key home run for the victorious Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 7 of the 1965 World Series and scored the only run in Sandy Koufax’s perfect game the same year, has died. He was 86.
Johnson died Wednesday night at his home in Los Angeles, according to the Dodgers, who were informed by his wife. He had been in ill health and died a day after his birthday. Johnson played 17 seasons in professional baseball, including eight years in the majors with the Chicago Cubs, California Angels, Milwaukee Braves, Dodgers and Cleveland Indians.
BASkEtBALL
Seattle wins Game 1 of WNBA FinalsBRADENTON, Fla. — Breanna Stewart scored 37 points, including 11 to start the fourth quarter, to help the Seattle Storm beat the Las Vegas Aces 93-80 in Game 1 of the WNBA Finals on Friday night. Jewell Loyd added 28 points and Sue Bird had a WNBA playoff-record 16 assists. Bird had 10 assists in the first half to also break that playoff record. Game 2 of the best-of-five series is Sunday.