NEW YORK — The Detroit Lions have been fined $75,000 for violating the NFL’s injury report policy before quarterback Matthew Stafford missed a Nov. 10 game at Chicago.
The league confirmed the fine Saturday, saying the team failed to properly update Stafford’s status. Coach Matt Patricia was also fined $25,000 and general manager Bob Quinn $10,000.
Stafford, who hadn’t missed a game since the 2010 season, had been listed as questionable the Friday before the game.
“I would say the timeline for us was when we got to Chicago late Saturday night, got done with meetings, I think at that point in time that I just knew he wouldn’t start,” Patricia said the day after the game. “Out of respect for him and everything that he’s done for this organization, I just wanted to leave the option open when we got to Sunday if he wanted to dress.”
Patricia said Stafford wasn’t downgraded to out because the coach wanted to leave the option open that Stafford might suit up for the game.
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Penn State coach James Franklin has agreed to a new six-year contract with the school that runs through 2025, adding three years on to his previous deal.
Penn State’s Board of Trustees approve the contract Friday. Financial terms were not immediately released. According to USA Today’s coaching salary database, Franklin’s salary was $5.65 million in 2019.
Since taking over in 2014, Franklin is 55-23, including 40-11 and three double-digit victory seasons in the last four years. The Nittany Lions are 10-2 this season and in position to go to a major bowl.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Panthers have signed Shaq Thompson to a four-year extension, keeping the linebacker under contract through the 2023 season.
Thompson began his career in Thomas Davis’ shadows but has since emerged as a reliable starter.
The five-year NFL veteran is averaging more than eight tackles a game. He has had double-digit tackle totals in four games this season, including a career-high 14 in Carolina’s Week 3 win at Arizona. Thompson was the team’s first-round draft pick in 2015.
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The Patriots have re-signed kicker Nick Folk a week after releasing him following an emergency appendectomy. Kai Forbath was signed to replace him but was released Monday after he missed an extra point in the Patriots’ loss to Houston.
To make room on the 53-man roster, New England released defensive lineman Albert Huggins.
New England has used four kickers this season.
NEW YORK — Jets running back Le’Veon Bell has been ruled out for New York’s game against the Miami Dolphins today because of an illness. Bell practiced fully on Wednesday, but then sat out Thursday and Friday. He was listed Friday as questionable for the game after being sent home to rest. The team announced Saturday that Bell would not play.
Falcons punter back to injured reserve
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Atlanta Falcons punter Matt Bosher is done for the season after re-injuring his right groin. Bosher was activated from injured reserve on Monday and expected to play for the first time since Week 4 when the Falcons (3-9) host the Carolina Panthers (5-7).
But he returned to the injury report at the end of the week. The team announced Saturday that Bosher was headed back to IR and Ryan Allen had been re-signed to handle the punting duties.
BASEBALL
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Royals signed former All-Star reliever Trevor Rosenthal to a $2 million minor league contract that includes an invitation to big league spring training and up to $2.25 million in bonuses if he makes the major league roster.
The 29-year-old Rosenthal was dismal with the Detroit Tigers and Washington Nationals last season, going 0-1 with a 13.50 ERA in 22 appearances. It was a far cry from his 2015 form, when Rosenthal had a 2.10 ERA while making 48 saves and helping the St. Louis Cardinals to a 100-win season and the NL Central title. Rosenthal will be reunited in Kansas City with new Royals manager Mike Matheny, who was the manager in St. Louis during his best seasons.
GOLF
SYDNEY — Matt Jones coped best with difficult afternoon conditions Saturday at the Australian Open for a 3-under 68 to take a three-stroke lead into the final round.
Jones, who led by one stroke after the second round, had a three-round total of 13-under 200 at The Australian Golf Club. American Cameron Tringale was in second after a 69.
Japanese amateur Takumi Kayana and Louis Oosthuizen, who both shot 70, and Paul Casey, who had a 71, were tied for third at 9-under, four strokes behind.
ORLANDO, Fla.— Retief Goosen and 16-year-old son Leo shot a 14-under 58 on Saturday to take a two-shot lead after the first round of the Father Son Challenge scramble event for majors champions.
Bernard and Jason Langer and David and Brady Duval opened with 60s in the 36-hole competition at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando, Grande Lakes.
The Goosens birdied five of the first six holes and closed with eight straight, with Leo making a number of putts.
FIGURE SKATING
TURIN, Italy — American figure skater Nathan Chen won the Grand Prix Finals for the third season in a row Saturday, beating Olympic gold medalist Yuzuru Hanyu by a dominant 44-point margin.
Chen and Hanyu both landed five quadruple jumps in their free skates, but Chen skated his program clean to score a total 335.20 points, while Hanyu made crucial errors.