WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — The family of a 12-year-old Little League World Series player from Utah who sustained a head injury after falling from the top bunk of his bed at the dormitory complex said Thursday that he has been moved from intensive care and is able to sit up, eat and walk with support. Easton Oliverson, a pitcher and outfielder for the Snow Canyon team out of Santa Clara, Utah, suffered the injury Monday and was listed in critical condition Tuesday. But according to a post Thursday on an Instagram account the family set up to share updates, he is now back in a standard hospital room and can communicate with his parents, Jace and Nancy, and other family members. A video attached to the post also showed Easton drinking and feeding himself. “We are astonished by his strength and willingness to try new things,” the post said. “He has been communicating more frequently with his Mom, Dad, and uncles who have been at the hospital with him. His voice has been significantly more clear when he talks! He asked Nancy about his hair, and why he was there.” The Santa Clara team, for which Jace Oliverson also serves as an assistant coach, was the first from Utah to make the Little League World Series. It is representing the Mountain Region and is scheduled to play its first game Friday against the Nolensville, Tennessee, team representing the Southeast Region. FOOTBALL
Packers claim WR Fulgham from Broncos
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers claimed wide receiver Travis Fulgham off waivers from the Denver Broncos. Fulgham had 38 catches for 539 yards and four touchdowns for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2020 but was released after training camp the following year. He appeared in one game for Denver in 2021 and spent the rest of the season on the practice squads of the Broncos and Miami Dolphins.
Tom Brady’s return date still undecided
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers still expect Tom Brady to return to the team sometime after Saturday’s preseason game against the Tennessee Titans but there’s “no definitive” date for him to rejoin the club, coach Todd Bowles said Thursday. Brady was excused from the team for undisclosed “personal reasons” last week but the Bucs admitted the leave was planned before the start of training camp.
FIU football player Knox dies at 22
MIAMI — FIU football player Luke Knox, who appeared in 23 games at Mississippi before joining the Panthers and was the brother of Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox, has died, the university said Thursday. Luke Knox died Wednesday evening, school officials said. The cause was not revealed, though the university said police do not suspect foul play. He was 22. HOCKEY
NHL taking awards show, draft to Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The NHL will be holding its awards and draft in Music City in June 2023, the first time the league has held both in the same city since 2006. “We are thrilled to bring two of our marquee events — the 2023 NHL awards and the 2023 NHL draft — to Nashville, a special city that certainly knows how to throw a great party,” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said in a news release Thursday. AUTO RACING
Busch to miss final 2 regular-season races
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Kurt Busch said Thursday he’ll miss the final two races of NASCAR’s regular season, bringing it to six races the 2004 champion has been sidelined with concussion-like symptoms. Busch wrote on Twitter he’ll miss Sunday’s race on the road course at Watkins Glen International and then the Aug. 27 regular-season finale at Daytona International Speedway. Busch crashed July 23rd during qualifying at Pocono and has not driven the No. 45 Toyota since. GOLF
Bradley opens BMW with 7-under 64
WILMINGTON, Del. — Keegan Bradley hasn’t been to the FedEx Cup finale in four years, and he started the BMW Championship on Thursday like he was in a hurry to get back. Bradley matched a career low with a 29 on the front nine at Wilmington Country Club and finished with a 7-under 64 to take a one-shot lead over Adam Scott. TENNIS
U.S. Open purse up to $60M, champs get $2.6M
NEW YORK — The U.S. Open singles champions will receive $2.6 million this year, with total player compensation for the Grand Slam tournament surpassing $60 million for the first time. A larger portion of that total is being allocated to the earlier rounds, the U.S. Tennis Association said Thursday, following input from the men’s and women’s tour player councils. Players will receive $80,000 just for making the main draw and $121,000 for reaching the second round.
