Adam Wainwright pitched into the ninth inning and Yadier Molina homered, helping the St. Louis Cardinals top the Los Angeles Dodgers, 5-4, on Wednesday night in St. Louis.
Tyler O’Neill also connected for the Cardinals, who ended a four-game slide.
Cubs 4, Reds 1 (10 innings) — At Chicago: Jason Heyward hit a walk-off three-run homer in the 10th inning as the Cubs won for the eighth time in nine games.
Giants 7, Rockies 4 — At Denver: LaMonte Wade Jr. and Evan Longoria each had two RBIs during a four-run rally in the ninth inning and streaking San Francisco beat Colorado.
Marlins 2, Mets 1 (10 innings) — At Miami: Bryan De La Cruz had three hits, including a walk-off single off the center-field fence in the 10th that lifted Miami over New York.
Nationals 4, Braves 2 — At Atlanta: Juan Soto hit a tiebreaking homer in the seventh inning as Washington beat Atlanta.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Twins 3, Indians 0 — At Cleveland: Joe Ryan carried a perfect game into the seventh inning of his second big league appearance, helping Minnesota beat Cleveland.
Mariners 8, Astros 5 — At Houston: José Marmolejos hit a tiebreaking, two-run single with two outs in the ninth inning and J.P. Crawford padded the lead with two-run homer as Seattle avoided a sweep with a win over Houston.
Red Sox 2, Rays 1 — At Boston: Hunter Renfroe hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning as Boston beat Tampa Bay.
Orioles, 9, Royals 8 — At Baltimore: Ryan Mountcastle’s two-run homer capped a nine-run eighth inning as Baltimore rallied then held off Kansas City.
INTERLEAGUE
Rangers 8, Diamondbacks 5 — At Phoenix: Nathaniel Lowe had three hits, Jose Trevino drove in three and Texas beat Arizona to match a season high with its fourth straight win.
Tigers 5, Pirates 1 — At Pittsburgh: Miguel Cabrera and Robbie Grossman each had four hits, and Detroit avoided a sweep by beating Pittsburgh.