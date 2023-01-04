SANTOS, Brazil — Brazil said a final farewell to Pelé on Tuesday, burying the legend who unified the bitterly divided country.
Newly inaugurated President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva paid his respects at Vila Belmiro, the stadium where Pelé played for most of his career.
Pelé was laid to rest in the city where he grew up and became famous, and which became a global capital of his sport. Mass was held at the Vila Belmiro stadium before the black casket was driven through the streets of the city of Santos in a firetruck.
It was taken into the cemetery as bands played the Santos team’s official song, and a Catholic hymn. Before the golden-wrapped casket arrived, attendees sang samba songs that Pelé had liked.
Some legends of Pelé’s sport weren’t there.
“Where’s Ronaldo Nazario? Where’s Kaká, where’s Neymar?” asked Claudionor Alves, 67, who works at a bakery next to the stadium. “Do they think they will be remembered like Pelé will? These guys didn’t want to stop their vacations, that’s the problem.”
Another notable absentee was Jair Bolsonaro, whose term as president ended Dec. 31. A day before, he departed capital Brasilia on a flight to Florida, shirking the ceremonial duty of passing the presidential sash to Lula. Bolsonaro is staying in a condominium complex outside Orlando and has been filmed speaking to neighbors.
FOOTBALL
Badgers add Tressel, Longo to staff
MADISON, Wis. — After spending the last two seasons as defensive coordinator on Luke Fickell’s Cincinnati staff, Mike Tressel is following him to Wisconsin.
Wisconsin announced on Tuesday the hiring of Tressel as defensive coordinator/inside linebackers coach and Phil Longo as offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach. Longo, who had been North Carolina’s offensive coordinator the last four seasons, had said last month he was joining Wisconsin’s staff in the same role.
Vikings place O’Neill, Schlottman on IR
EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings placed right tackle Brian O’Neill and center Austin Schlottman on injured reserve on Tuesday, all but ending the season for two starters on the precipice of the playoffs.
The Vikings signed eight-year veteran center Greg Mancz to give them another option at a vital position after O’Neill suffered a significant calf injury and Schlottman broke his lower leg in the first quarter of Minnesota’s 41-17 loss at Green Bay on Sunday.
Panthers owner talks to Harbaugh about job
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper has talked to University of Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh about the team’s head coaching position, according to a person familiar with the situation. The person characterized the meeting as a conversation, not an interview.
BASKETBALL
Pelicans’ Williamson to miss 3 weeks
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Pelicans are bracing for another extended stint without forward Zion Williamson. The Pelicans announced Tuesday that Williamson has a strained right hamstring and will be re-evaluated in three weeks. Williamson will miss at least 10 games.
No. 8 Tennessee routs Mississippi State
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Santiago Vescovi scored 14 points, Zakai Zeigler had 11 points and 10 assists, and No. 8 Tennessee beat Mississippi State 87-53. The Volunteers had five players score in double figures as they won for the 24th consecutive time at home, dating to the last game of the 2020-21 season.
BASEBALL
Former Giants GM Sabean rejoins Yankees
NEW YORK — Former San Francisco Giants general manager Brian Sabean joined the New York Yankees on Tuesday as executive adviser to GM Brian Cashman.
The 66-year-old Sabean helped lead the Giants to World Series titles in 2010, ‘12 and ’14. He was the Giants’ general manager from 1996 until 2014, then was promoted to executive vice president of baseball operations from 2015-18.
Devers, Red Sox agree to 1-year, $17.5M deal
BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox have agreed to a one-year contract with two-time All-Star Rafael Devers, avoiding salary arbitration. The deal is for $17.5 million, according to a person with knowledge of the agreement.
ACTION SPORTS
Block dies in snowmobile crash at 55
SALT LAKE CITY — Ken Block, a motorsports icon known for his stunt driving and for co-founding the action sports apparel brand DC Shoes, died on Monday in a snowmobiling accident near his home in Utah. Block, 55, “was riding a snowmobile on a steep slope when the snowmobile upended, landing on top of him,” the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
