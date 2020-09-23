LOS ANGELES — Vanessa Bryant, the widow of basketball star Kobe Bryant, has filed a lawsuit against the Los Angeles County sheriff claiming deputies shared unauthorized photos of the crash that killed her husband, their 13-year-old daughter and seven others.
After the Jan. 26 crash, reports surfaced that graphic photos of the victims were being shared. Vanessa Bryant was “shocked and devastated” by the reports, the lawsuit states.
The suit seeks damages for negligence, invasion of privacy and intentional infliction of emotional distress.
“This lawsuit is about accountability and about preventing this disgraceful behavior from happening to other families in the future who have suffered loss,” Vanessa Bryant’s attorney, Luis Li, said in a statement. “The department formally refused Mrs. Bryant’s requests for information saying it was ‘unable to assist’ with any inquiry and had no legal obligation to do so. It’s now for a court to tell the department what its obligations are.”
FOOTBALL
Raiders open new Vegas stadium with win
LAS VEGAS — Derek Carr threw three touchdown passes and the Raiders gave their new fans in Las Vegas plenty to celebrate even if they weren’t allowed in the stadium by beating the New Orleans Saints, 34-24, on Monday night.
The new $2 billion stadium in the desert held its first event following the Raiders’ move from Oakland without any fans because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Source: Broncos bringing in Bortles
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos are in the process of adding free agent Blake Bortles to serve as their backup quarterback, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Tuesday.
The person, speaking on condition of anonymity because the Broncos haven’t announced the signing, said the seventh-year veteran is going through the COVID-19 protocols after agreeing to a one-year deal.
Washington’s Scherff headed to IR
ASHBURN, Va. — Washington Football Team right guard Brandon Scherff went on injured reserve Tuesday after hurting his right knee and receiver Cam Sims was brought up from the practice squad.
Scherff, Washington’s top offensive lineman, is a three-time Pro Bowl selection who is playing under a franchise tag this season. He got injured Sunday and missed the second half of a 30-15 loss at the Arizona Cardinals.
NFL fines 2 more coaches for missing masks
LAS VEGAS — Two more NFL head coaches and their teams have been fined for not wearing masks on the sideline.
A person with knowledge of the punishment said Tuesday that Jon Gruden of the Raiders and Sean Payton of the Saints were each fined $100,000 for not wearing masks on the sideline on Monday night.
The person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the league wasn’t announcing specific fines, said the teams were also fined $250,000 for the infractions.
Notre Dame postpones game due to virus
Notre Dame’s game at Wake Forest on Saturday has been postponed after positive COVID-19 tests landed 13 Fighting Irish players in isolation and another 10 in quarantine.
The seventh-ranked Fighting Irish said Tuesday the game would be rescheduled. Both teams are off Oct. 3.
Notre Dame said 94 football players were tested for COVID-19 on Monday and of those seven were positive. Those players were in isolation along with others who tested positive last week.
Minnesota WR Bateman opts back in
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota wide receiver Rashod Bateman has decided to opt back in for the 2020 football season in light of the Big Ten’s resumption of fall competition, contingent on the star junior gaining the necessary eligibility clearance.
Coach P.J. Fleck confirmed Tuesday that Bateman has rejoined the Gophers for practice. Because Bateman signed with an agency this summer in anticipation of declaring for the next NFL draft, his playing status has not yet been established.
TCU to start Downing against Iowa State
FORT WORTH, Texas — Former transfer Matthew Downing has been named the starting quarterback for TCU’s season opener, though last year’s starter has also been cleared to play. Downing redshirted last season at TCU after limited snaps in four games as a walk-on freshman at Georgia in 2018. Horned Frogs coach Gary Patterson said Tuesday that Downing will start Saturday’s home game against Iowa State (0-1).
BASEBALL
Cardinals send Hudson to 45-day IL
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The St. Louis Cardinals shut down Dakota Hudson for the season by transferring him to the 45-day injured list Tuesday while activating reliever Kodi Whitley and optioning Junior Fernandez to their alternate training site.
Twins activate Bailey from IL
MINNEAPOLIS— The Minnesota Twins reinstated right-hander Homer Bailey from the 45-day injured list on Tuesday so he could start their series opener against Detroit.
Bailey made just one start with his new team before getting hurt, picking up the victory by logging five innings in Minnesota’s home opener on July 28 against St. Louis.
HOCKEY
Sharks retain Boughner as coach
The San Jose Sharks saw enough from Bob Boughner behind their bench last season to be confident he’s the coach to lead them back to the top. Sharks general manager Doug Wilson formally retained Boughner as San Jose’s coach Tuesday, removing the interim tag to make him the ninth full-time head coach in franchise history.
HORSE RACING
Belmont winner won’t race Preakness
Belmont Stakes winner Tiz the Law won’t run in next month’s Preakness, spoiling what would have been a highly anticipated rematch with Kentucky Derby winner Authentic.
The Preakness on Oct. 3 at Pimlico concludes this year’s reconfigured Triple Crown series, which was run out of order because of the coronavirus pandemic.