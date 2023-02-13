Iowa Minnesota Basketball
Iowa forward Kris Murray works around Minnesota forward Jamison Battle in the first half of their Big Ten Conference game Sunday afternoon in Minneapolis. The Hawkeyes won, 68-56.

 Bruce Kluckhohn The Associated Press

Kris Murray had 28 points, 14 rebounds, three steals and two blocks to help Iowa beat Minnesota, 68-56, on Sunday afternoon in Minneapolis to hand the Golden Gophers their eighth consecutive loss.

Filip Rebraca added 16 points and eight rebounds for Iowa (16-9, 8-6 Big Ten Conference).

