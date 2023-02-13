Kris Murray had 28 points, 14 rebounds, three steals and two blocks to help Iowa beat Minnesota, 68-56, on Sunday afternoon in Minneapolis to hand the Golden Gophers their eighth consecutive loss.
Filip Rebraca added 16 points and eight rebounds for Iowa (16-9, 8-6 Big Ten Conference).
The Hawkeyes, who had their three-game win streak snapped by an 87-83 loss at No. 1 Purdue last time out, never trailed against Minnesota.
Tony Perkins hit a jumper to open the scoring, then followed with a three-point play to spark an 18-6 opening run that included six points by Rebraca. The Gophers cut their deficit to two points on three occasions — the last coming when Joshua Ola-Joseph hit a 3-pointer that made it 39-37 with 16:53 — but got no closer.
Murray hit a 3-pointer and then threw down a dunk to cap a 10-1 run that gave Iowa a 66-52 lead with 2:54 to play.
Ola-Joseph led the Gophers with 11 points. Ta’lon Cooper and Jaden Henley each scored 10.
Minnesota (7-16, 1-12) has lost nine of its last 10 games.
The Golden Gophers had a game at Illinois — that was originally scheduled for Tuesday — rescheduled for Feb. 20 due to COVID-19 protocols within the Minnesota program.
Iowa returns home to play Ohio State on Thursday. Minnesota hits the road to play Wednesday at Michigan State.
Northwestern 64, No. 1 Purdue 58 — At Evanston, Ill.: Boo Buie scored 26 points, Chase Audige had 15 and Northwestern upset Purdue. Led by its experienced backcourt, Northwestern (18-7, 9-5 Big Ten) added a signature win to its bid for the school’s second NCAA Tournament appearance. The Wildcats got their first win in 19 games against the No. 1 team in the AP poll.
Zach Edey had 24 points and eight rebounds for Purdue (23-3, 12-3), which had won 11 in a row against Northwestern. Braden Smith finished with 10 points on 1-for-7 shooting.
Edey’s hook shot lifted Purdue to a 55-47 lead with 3:52 to go. But Northwestern closed the game with a 17-3 run.
Audige scored 10 points in the dazzling finish. He gave the Wildcats the lead for good when he made a 3-pointer after an Edey turnover.
Brooks Barnhizer had a fast-break layup and Buie made two foul shots in the final minute to help Northwestern hold on. When it was over, the raucous student section stormed the court to celebrate with the team.
Purdue shot just 28.6% (6 for 21) from the field in the second half. It also committed 13 of its 16 turnovers in the final 20 minutes.
