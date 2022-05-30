Corbin Burnes tossed seven shutout innings and Jace Peterson hit a three-run homer to lead the Milwaukee Brewers to an 8-0 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday at Busch Stadium.
Lorenzo Cain and Rowdy Tellez also homered for the Brewers, who gained a split of the four-game set. Milwaukee has won four of six and stretched its road record to 13-10.
Burnes, the reigning NL Cy Young Award winner, passed the 10-strikeout mark for the fourth game in a row with 11. Burnes (3-2) threw 70 strikes out of 99 pitches and recorded his eighth quality start in 11 appearances, allowing just two hits and one walk.
Burnes retired the first 10 batters he faced and did not allow a hit until Juan Yepez doubled with two out in the fourth.
Peterson pushed the lead to 4-0 with his fourth home run of the season in the fifth inning off Miles Mikolas (3-3), who gave up six earned runs on nine hits over 5 2/3 innings.
Tellez hit his 10th homer of the season in the sixth to push the lead to 5-0. Cain added a two-run shot off reliever Nick Wittgren in the eighth. Omar Narvaez had three hits and an RBI for the Brewers.
St. Louis’ Paul Goldschmidt extended his hitting streak to 20 games with a single in the ninth inning. He has reached base safely in a career-best 34 consecutive games.
Braves 6, Marlins 3 — At Atlanta: Marcell Ozuna hit two home runs as part of Atlanta’s barrage of extra-base hits, giving the Braves their first winning homestand of the season. Of the Braves’ 11 hits, nine were for extra bases, including six doubles.
Giants 6, Reds 4 — At Cincinnati: Evan Longoria hit his fourth home run in four games, a go-ahead, three-run drive in a six-run eighth inning, to lift San Francisco over Cincinnati and avoid a three-game sweep.
Nationals 6, Rockies 5 — At Washington: Juan Soto snapped a 15-game home run drought with a two-run shot, Tanner Rainey got the final five outs and Washington held off Colorado.
Padres 4, Pirates 2 (10-innings) — At San Diego: Trent Grisham hit a two-run walkoff home run in the 10th inning and San Diego took two of three in the series.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Rays 4, Yankees 2 — At St. Petersburg, Fla.: Taylor Walls and Ji-man Choi homered for Tampa Bay’s only hits, and the team scored two runs in the seventh inning on four walks and a hit batter in the win.
Tigers 2, Guardians 1 — At Detroit: Harold Castro homered for the third time in three games and Jeimer Candelario also connected in Detroit’s win over Cleveland.
Red Sox 12, Orioles 2 — At Boston: Bobby Dalbec hit a two-run homer, one of Boston’s season-high five longballs, and the Red Sox coasted. Rafael Devers, Kiké Hernández, Franchy Cordero and Christian Arroyo each hit a solo drive for the Red Sox, who posted their ninth win in 12 games.
Twins 7, Royals 3 — At Minneapolis: Sonny Gray cruised before leaving in the seventh inning because of right pectoral soreness, and Minnesota won behind Gio Urshela’s three-run homer. Gray allowed two hits and retired 14 in a row before Andrew Benintendi’s single leading off the seventh.
Blue Jays 11, Angels 10 — At Los Angeles: Lourdes Gurriel Jr. doubled home the tiebreaking run in the eighth inning for his season-high fifth RBI, and Toronto overcame two homers by Shohei Ohtani to complete a four-game sweep of Los Angeles.
Astros 2, Mariners 1 — At Seattle: Ryan Pressly got Luis Torrens to ground into a game-ending double play with the bases loaded in the ninth inning, preserving Houston’s win over Seattle. Yordan Álvarez broke an eighth-inning tie with a two-out bases-loaded single off reliever Paul Sewald.
Athletics 6, Rangers 5 — At Oakland, Calif.: Jed Lowrie hit a two-out RBI single off Brett Martin in the bottom of the ninth inning, lifting Oakland. After closer Dany Jiménez blew a save opportunity in the top of the ninth, the A’s came back and won in their final at-bat for the second time this season.
Dodgers 3, Diamondbacks 1 — At Phoenix: Tyler Anderson threw six effective innings, Will Smith added a solo homer and Los Angeles swept a four-game series from Arizona. The Dodgers won despite just four hits.
