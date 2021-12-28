Mount Marty (4-13) vs. Drake (9-4)

Site: Knapp Center, Des Moines, Iowa

Time: 7 p.m.

TV: ESPN+

Bottom line: The Drake Bulldogs are set to battle the Lancers of NAIA member Mount Marty. Drake is coming off an 87-50 win at home over Chicago State in its most recent game.

Big men on campus: Tucker DeVries has averaged 13.7 points and 4.7 rebounds this year for Drake. Garrett Sturtz has paired with DeVries with 9.5 points and 6.8 rebounds per game.

DeVries from distance: Through 13 games, Drake’s Tucker DeVries has connected on 36.7 percent of the 90 3-pointers he’s attempted. He’s also shooting 77.1 percent from the free-throw line this season.

Did you know: Drake went 8-1 overall when facing out-of-conference opponents last year. The Bulldogs scored 77.8 points per contest across those nine games.

