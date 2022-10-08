Kansas St Iowa St Football
Buy Now

Kansas State offensive lineman Cooper Beebe (50), center, blocks Iowa State defensive lineman Tyler Onyedim (11) as Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez (9) passes the ball during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Ames, Iowa. (Matthew Putney)

 Matthew Putney

AMES, Iowa  — Adrian Martinez passed for 246 yards and rushed for 77, and Chris Tennant kicked a late field goal to lead No. 20 Kansas State to a 10-9 win over Big 12 rival Iowa State on Saturday night.

Tennant kicked a 30-yard field goal with 7:14 left in the fourth quarter to rally Kansas State (5-1, 3-0) for the win.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.