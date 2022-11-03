World Series Astros Phillies Baseball
Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper watches his two-run home run during Game 3 of the World Series against the Houston Astros on Tuesday, in Philadelphia. Game 4 on Wednesday ended after the TH went to press. For coverage, visit www.telegraphherald.com.

 Matt Rourke The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA — Alec Bohm hit the 1,000th home run in World Series history Tuesday night, and the Philadelphia Phillies quickly went to work on launching the next thousand.

Bryce Harper, Bohm and Brandon Marsh teed off early against Houston starter Lance McCullers Jr. in Game 3 of the 118th World Series. Kyle Schwarber and Rhys Hoskins hit back-to-back drives to finish McCullers in the fifth inning, capping the scoring in a 7-0 victory that gave Philadelphia a 2-1 Series lead.

