West Virginia guard Joe Toussaint celebrates at the end of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa State, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, in Ames, Iowa. West Virginia won 72-69. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Erik Stevenson scored 23 points, Joe Toussaint added 19 off the bench and West Virginia rallied late to beat Iowa State, 72-69, on Monday night in Ames, Iowa.
Stevenson made 8 of 17 shots from the floor with four 3-pointers for the Mountaineers (17-13, 6-11 Big 12 Conference). Toussaint hit all eight of his free throws and added seven rebounds. Emmitt Matthews Jr. added 13 points and two blocks.
Gabe Kalscheur scored a season-high 26 points to pace the Cyclones (17-12, 8-9), who have lost four straight. Jaren Holmes had 16 points.
Stevenson and Toussaint both scored 11 first-half points to lead West Virginia to a 35-27 lead at intermission. Toussaint, a transfer from Iowa, sank all four of his shots, including three from 3-point range. Kalscheur scored 11 for the Cyclones, but he was limited to seven-plus minutes after picking up three quick fouls. Stevenson scored the first nine points for the Mountaineers and Kalscheur notched the first seven for Iowa State.
Recommended for you
(Tuesday’s games)
No. 6 Marquette 72, Butler 56 — At Indianapolis: Tyler Kolek had 21 points and 10 assists, and Marquette clinched its first outright Big East championship by beating Butler. The victory was the fifth in a row and 10th in 11 games for the Golden Eagles (24-6, 16-3).
No. 13 Virginia 64, Clemson 57 — At Charlottesville, Va.: Jayden Gardner had 12 points and nine rebounds, Armaan Franklin and Isaac McKneely each scored 12, and Virginia outlasted Clemson to stop a two-game skid and move into a tie for second place in the ACC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.