Boulogne-Levallois’ Victor Wembanyama celebrates after a dunk against Lyon-Villeurbanne during a basketball game in Levallois, France, earlier this season. Last Sunday, he played before a crowd of about 15,000 fans in Paris as part of his farewell tour before coming to the National Basketball Association. Wembanyama is just a few days away from learning which team will be picking him in the NBA Draft.

 Michel Euler The Associated Press

When a generational talent like Victor Wembanyama comes along, it’s clear that he would make any team that he’s with better in a multitude of ways.

And the team that wins Tuesday’s NBA draft lottery in Chicago — and the right to draft Wembanyama next month — will be immediately improved. Here’s a look at the 14 hopefuls in the lottery, and their odds of landing the 7-foot-3 French teen phenom.

