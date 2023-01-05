LAKE FOREST, Ill. — Justin Fields won’t get a chance to break the single-season rushing record for an NFL quarterback.
Fields will miss the season finale against the Minnesota Vikings because of a strained hip and Nathan Peterman will start in his place, coach Matt Eberflus said Wednesday.
Fields finishes his second season with 1,143 yards rushing, 63 shy of the record of 1,206 set by Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson in 2019 during his MVP season.
He was one of the few bright spots in a tough first season for Chicago under Eberflus and general manager Ryan Poles. The Bears (3-13) set a franchise record last week at Detroit by dropping their ninth straight game and matched one with their 13th loss.
Fields hurt his hip during the blowout loss to the Lions. Eberflus said Fields’ hip was bothering him Monday and an MRI confirmed the strain.
Chiefs activate WR Mecole Hardman off IR
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs activated wide receiver Mecole Hardman from injured reserve on Wednesday, less than an hour before the deadline to decide whether to place him on the active roster or end his season, though it’s unclear whether he will play this weekend in Las Vegas.
Hardman has not played since Week 9 because of an abdominal injury.
Miami signs QB Glennon to practice squad
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins signed veteran quarterback Mike Glennon to their practice squad Wednesday amid injuries to Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater. Tagovailoa has been out since suffering a concussion in a Week 16 loss to Green Bay. Bridgewater, who started in last week’s loss to New England, injured the pinky finger on his throwing hand and couldn’t finish the game.
Thomas, Revis, Freeney finalists for Hall
Joe Thomas, Darrelle Revis and Dwight Freeney are finalists in their first year of eligibility for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s class of 2023. The 15 modern-day players who will be considered later this month by the selection committee include returning finalists DeMarcus Ware, Patrick Willis, Zach Thomas and Andre Johnson. Six other returning finalists were announced with Jared Allen, Willie Anderson, Ronde Barber, Devin Hester, Torry Holt and Reggie Wayne getting back to this stage. Defensive backs Albert Lewis and Darren Woodson made it to this stage for the first time after previously being eliminated in the semifinal stage.
Samuel could return in Week 18 for 49ers
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Deebo Samuel thought his season was over when his left leg collapsed after being tackled in Week 14. Instead, Samuel got good news that he avoided a major injury to his knee and ankle, and he is now poised to come back for the San Francisco 49ers for a playoff run.
BASEBALL
Cubs, Hosmer agree to 1-year contract
CHICAGO — Eric Hosmer agreed to a $720,000, one-year contract with the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday, giving the team another option at first base and designated hitter.
Hosmer’s contract is for the major league minimum while the San Diego Padres are on the hook for the last part of a $144 million, eight-year deal that was finalized in February 2018.
Brewers, Wade Miley agree to 1-year contract
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers and veteran left-hander Wade Miley agreed to a $4.5 million, one-year contract on Wednesday, according to a person familiar with the situation. Miley, 36, went 2-2 with a 3.16 ERA in nine appearances with the Chicago Cubs last season.
Red Sox, Devers agree to 11-year extension
BOSTON — Rafael Devers has agreed to an 11-year extension worth $331 million with the Boston Red Sox, a person with knowledge of the agreement told The AP on Wednesday.
BASKETBALL
Murray named to Wooden midseason top 25
IOWA CITY — University of Iowa junior forward Kris Murray has been named to the John R. Wooden Award Midseason Top 25. The announcement was made Wednesday evening by the Los Angeles Athletic Club. Murray is averaging a team-best 20.4 points and 9.8 rebounds per outing.
HOCKEY
Canada beats U.S. in world junior semifinals
HALIFAX, Nova Scotia — Adam Fantilli scored the go-ahead goal in the second period, Thomas Milic made 43 saves and Canada overcame an early deficit to beat the United States 6-2 on Wednesday night to advance to the world junior hockey championship game.
Seeking its 20th title, Canada will face the Czech Republic tonight. The Czechs, 5-2 winners over Canada in their tournament opener, rallied to beat Sweden 2-1 in overtime in the first semifinal.
Logan Cooley and former Dubuque Fighting Saints standout Kenny Connors scored in the first period as the Americans raced to a 2-0 lead. Trey Augustine stopped 31 shots for the U.S.
