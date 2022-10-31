Jalen Hurts threw three touchdown passes to A.J Brown in the first half and finished with 285 yards and four TDs overall as unbeaten Philadelphia raced past Pittsburgh, 35-13, on Sunday afternoon.

Brown had six receptions for 156 yards. The Eagles are 7-0 for the second time in franchise history and first since 2004, when Donovan McNabb and Terrell Owens led them to the Super Bowl.

