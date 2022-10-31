Jalen Hurts threw three touchdown passes to A.J Brown in the first half and finished with 285 yards and four TDs overall as unbeaten Philadelphia raced past Pittsburgh, 35-13, on Sunday afternoon.
Brown had six receptions for 156 yards. The Eagles are 7-0 for the second time in franchise history and first since 2004, when Donovan McNabb and Terrell Owens led them to the Super Bowl.
Rookie Kenny Pickett showed more short-term growing pains for the Steelers (2-6) and was 25 of 38 for 191 yards and an interception. Wide receiver Chase Claypool threw a 1-yard pass to fullback Derek Watt on a trick play in the first quarter for Pittsburgh’s only touchdown.
49ers 31, Rams 14 — At Inglewood, Calif.: Christian McCaffrey became the 11th player in NFL history with a rushing touchdown, a passing touchdown and a receiving touchdown in one game, and San Francisco extended its regular-season mastery over the Rams to four full years. McCaffrey threw a 34-yard TD pass to Brandon Aiyuk in the first half, caught a TD pass from Jimmy Garoppolo in the third quarter and then put the Niners (4-4) in control with a TD run early in the fourth.
Falcons 37, Panthers 34 (OT) — At Atlanta: Younghoe Koo booted a 41-yard field goal in overtime after the Carolina Panthers missed a pair of kicks that could’ve won it, giving the Falcons an improbable victory that maintained their hold on first place in the NFC South. The teams combined for three touchdowns in the final 3:06 of regulation.
Patriots 22, Jets 17 — At East Rutherford, N.J.: Bill Belichick passed George Halas for second place on the NFL’s career coaching victories list and New England beat New York for the 13th straight time. Devin McCourty had two of the Patriots’ three interceptions of Zach Wilson, Nick Folk kicked five field goals against his former team and New England (4-4) slowed the surprising Jets (5-3), who had won four in a row.
Dolphins 31, Lions 27 — At Detroit: Tua Tagovailoa threw a go-ahead, 11-yard touchdown pass to Mike Gesicki late in the third quarter to cap Miami’s rally from a double-digit, second-half deficit to beat Detroit. The Dolphins (5-3) have won two straight since Tagovailoa returned from a concussion. The Lions (1-6) have lost five in a row.
Saints 24, Raiders 0 — At New Orleans: Alvin Kamara scored his first three touchdowns of the season and New Orleans shut out Las Vegas.
Denver 21, Jacksonville 17 — At London: Latavius Murray scored on a 2-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter to help the Denver Broncos snap a four-game losing streak. Russell Wilson led two go-ahead scoring drives in the second half on his return from a hamstring injury.
Seahawks 27, Giants 13 — At Seattle: Tyler Lockett caught a 33-yard touchdown pass from Geno Smith with 9:18 left and Seattle won its third straight.
Commanders 17, Colts 16 — At Indianapolis: Taylor Heinicke scored on a 1-yard plunge with 22 seconds left, capping an 89-yard drive in the final 2 1/2 minutes and sending Washington past Indianapolis.
Titans 17, Texans 10 — At Houston: Derrick Henry dominated Houston again, running for 219 yards and two touchdowns to carry Tennessee. It was Henry’s fourth straight 200-yard game against the Texans.
