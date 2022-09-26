Tigers White Sox Baseball
The Detroit Tigers’ Ryan Kreidler scores as Chicago White Sox catcher Seby Zavala takes a late throw during the seventh inning Sunday in Chicago. The Tigers won, 4-1, to eliminate the White Sox from playoff contention.

 David Banks The Associated Press

Dylan Cease pitched six scoreless innings, but the Chicago White Sox bullpen got tagged and Chicago was eliminated in the AL Central with a 4-1 home loss to Detroit on Sunday afternoon.

Jonathan Schoop hit a tiebreaking single in the eighth and Chicago’s sixth straight loss clinched the division for Cleveland. The Guardians held a big lead in the ninth inning of their game at Texas when the clinching became official.

