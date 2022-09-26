Dylan Cease pitched six scoreless innings, but the Chicago White Sox bullpen got tagged and Chicago was eliminated in the AL Central with a 4-1 home loss to Detroit on Sunday afternoon.
Jonathan Schoop hit a tiebreaking single in the eighth and Chicago’s sixth straight loss clinched the division for Cleveland. The Guardians held a big lead in the ninth inning of their game at Texas when the clinching became official.
The White Sox, who won the AL Central last season in their first year under manager Tony La Russa, slipped to 76-77. La Russa hasn’t run the team since last August because of a medical issue, and Miguel Cairo has been the acting manager.
Andrew Chafin (2-3) pitched a scoreless inning for Detroit. Gregory Soto got his 28th save.
Guardians 10, Rangers 4 — At Arlington, Texas: Cleveland has another new name this year: AL Central champions. Four of rookie Steven Kwan’s career-high five RBIs came on his first career grand slam in the eighth inning and Aaron Civale allowed two runs on three hits in five innings.
They clinched the division title about 15 minutes before their game ended, when the second-place Chicago White Sox lost to Detroit.
Royals 13, Mariners 12 — At Kansas City, Mo.: Luis Castillo, fresh off signing a rich contract with Seattle, got chased as Kansas City erupted for 11 runs in the sixth inning and a wild, win that cost the Mariners a chance to move up in the AL wild-card standings.
Astros 6, Orioles 3 (11 innings) — At Baltimore: Christian Vazquez hit a bases-loaded single to cap a four-run 11th inning for Houston. The Orioles’ postseason hopes took another blow, missing a chance to move up in the AL wild-card standings.
Angels 10, Twins 3 — At Minneapolis: Mike Trout had three hits, including his 37th homer of the season, and Los Angeles beat Minnesota. Trout also doubled twice, walked and scored three runs.
Blue Jays 7, Rays 1 — At St. Petersburg, Fla.: George Springer homered twice, Alejandro Kirk and Teoscar Hernández also went deep and Toronto earned a split of the four-game series.
Toronto (86-67) opened a two-game lead over Tampa Bay (84-69) for the top wild card with nine games left. Seattle (83-68) a half-game behind the Rays.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Braves 8, Phillies 7 (11 innings) — At Philadelphia: Ronald Acuña singled home the go-ahead run in the 11th inning and Atlanta stayed close in the NL East race. The Braves split the four-game series and remained 1 1/2 games behind the division-leading New York Mets.
Giants 3, Diamondbacks 2 — At Phoenix: Pinch-hitter Evan Longoria had a go-ahead, two-run single in the eighth inning to lead San Francisco.
Reds 2, Brewers 1 — At Cincinnati: Spencer Steer hit a go-ahead home run in the eighth, and Nick Lodolo pitched six strong innings to lead Cincinnati. Hunter Renfroe homered for the Brewers, who were unable to complete their first four-game sweep of the Reds since 2003.
Dodgers 4, Cardinals 1 — At Los Angeles: Will Smith had two hits and Michael Grove pitched five solid innings to pick up his first career victory as Los Angeles clinched the No. 1 overall seed in the National League. Two days after reaching 700 home runs, Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols received a standing ovation when he was announced as a pinch-hitter in the ninth inning and struck out.
Cubs 8, Pirates 3 — At Pittsburgh: Patrick Wisdom hit a three-run homer, Adrian Sampson tossed six efficient innings and Chicago beat Pittsburgh. Wisdom took the first pitch he saw from reliever Manny Bañuelos and sent it into the Pirates bullpen well behind the center-field wall with two outs in the fifth. Wisdom became the fourth Cubs third baseman to reach the 25 home run-plateau in multiple seasons, joining Hall of Famer Ron Santo, Aramis Ramirez and Kris Bryant.
Nationals 6, Marlins 1 — At Miami: Aníbal Sánchez threw five scoreless innings and Washington beat Miami hours after the Marlins announced manager Don Mattingly won’t be back next season.
Padres 13, Rockies 6 — At Denver: Manny Machado and Brandon Drury hit back-to-back home runs in a five-run eighth inning, Wil Myers also went deep, and San Diego beat Colorado.
INTERLEAGUE
Mets 13, Athletics 4 — At Oakland, Calif.: Pete Alonso homered, doubled and drove in five runs, Max Scherzer pitched six sharp innings and New York held its NL East lead. The Mets remained 1 1/2 games ahead of Atlanta. New York has won eight of 10, and plays the Braves on the road next weekend in a three-game series.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.