VISTA, Calif. — Former NFL player Kellen Winslow Jr. pleaded guilty Monday to raping an unconscious teen and sexual battery involving a 54-year-old hitchhiker.
Winslow entered the pleas as he was about to be retried on two rape allegations in San Diego County Superior Court.
In exchange for his plea, the court agreed to sentence him to between 12 and 18 years in prison. He had faced life in prison if convicted of rape on multiple counts in the retrial.
In June, a jury found him guilty of raping a homeless woman in Encinitas, north of San Diego. Jurors also convicted him of two misdemeanors — indecent exposure and a lewd act in public — involving two other women.
But that jury failed to agree on other charges, including the alleged rape of the hitchhiker and the rape of the unconscious teen in 2003. Under the plea deal, the attack on the hitchhiker was reduced to sexual battery.
Colts QB Brissett has sprained knee
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett has a sprained left knee but has not been ruled out of Sunday’s game against Miami.
Coach Frank Reich told reporters on his weekly conference call Brissett was feeling better than expected and no decision would be made until later this week.
Dolphins lose WR Williams to knee injury
DAVIE, Fla. — Preston Williams’ breakout season with the Miami Dolphins is over.
The undrafted rookie receiver will miss the final eight games with a knee injury suffered in the Dolphins’ first win of the year against the New York Jets, coach Brian Flores said Monday. Flores declined to give details about the injury and said it’s not yet known whether Williams will be ready for training camp next year.
Jets RB Bell has MRI on injured knee
NEW YORK — Jets running back Le’Veon Bell is the latest player causing some concern after he had an MRI on one of his knees Monday. It was not immediately certain if it could force him to miss some time. Coach Adam Gase thought the Jets would know more Monday night or Tuesday morning.
NFL suspends Dolphins RB Walton
DAVIE, Fla. — Miami Dolphins running back Mark Walton was suspended Monday without pay for the next four games for violating NFL conduct and substance abuse policies. The suspension stems from Walton being arrested three times last offseason in his hometown of Miami. He was sentenced in August to six months’ probation after pleading no contest to a misdemeanor weapons charge.
Purdue names O’Connell starting QB
Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer is expected to miss the rest of this season with a broken right ankle. The opening-day starter, Elijah Sindelar, is unlikely to return because of a broken left collarbone.
The Boilermakers are asking former walk-on, Aidan O’Connell, to keep their long-shot bowl hopes alive. Coach Jeff Brohm fully believes O’Connell can do the job.
BASEBALL
Trout, Yelich among MVP finalists
NEW YORK — Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout, Houston third baseman Alex Bregman and Oakland shortstop Marcus Semien are finalists for the AL MVP award.
Washington third baseman Anthony Rendon, Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger and Milwaukee outfielder Christian Yelich are the top three for the NL honor. Yelich won last year’s NL MVP award with 29 of 30 first-place votes.
Houston’s Gerrit Cole and Justin Verlander are finalists for the AL Cy Young Award along with Tampa Bay’s Charlie Morton, the Baseball Writers’ Association of America said Monday. Verlander won the 2011 Cy Young with Detroit, when he also was voted MVP.
New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom is a finalist for the NL Cy Young Award after getting 29 of 30 first-place votes last year. He is competing with Washington’s Max Scherzer and the Dodgers’ Hyun-Jin Ryu.
Martinez staying with Red Sox
BOSTON — Red Sox designated hitter J.D. Martinez has decided to stay in Boston instead of becoming a free agent, declining an option that would have voided the last three years of the contract he signed after teams had reported to spring training in 2018.
The move saves the Red Sox from shopping for a new DH but also complicates their plan to cut salaries and get under baseball’s luxury tax threshold.
Braves re-sign Markakis, Flowers
ATLANTA — The Braves are bringing back outfielder Nick Markakis in what will likely be a reduced role next season, but Julio Teheran’s long tenure with the team could be over.
Atlanta announced Monday it had re-signed Markakis and catcher Tyler Flowers to $4 million, one-year contracts for 2020 after declining their team options.
Teheran, the first pitcher to make six straight opening-day starts for Atlanta, also had a club option for 2020. The team turned that down, making the 28-year-old right-hander a free agent after completing a $32.4 million, six-year contract.
Giants tender offer to Bumgarner
SAN FRANCISCO — Madison Bumgarner has received a $17.8 million qualifying offer from the San Francisco Giants, a move that likely will decrease demand for him in the free-agent market. San Francisco also made a qualifying offer to left-handed reliever Will Smith, who went 6-0 with a 2.76 ERA and 34 saves in 63 appearances.
Pirates exercise options on Archer, Marte
PITTSBURGH — The Pirates exercised their 2020 options on pitcher Chris Archer and center fielder Starling Marte. Archer is scheduled to make $9 million next season and Marte $11.5 million following Pittsburgh’s decisions Monday.
Indians allow Salazar, 3 others to walk
CLEVELAND — The Indians have given up on former All-Star Danny Salazar, whose career has been sidetracked by injuries. Salazar was reinstated from the 60-day disabled list Monday and refused an outright assignment to Triple-A Columbus, electing to become a free agent.
Relievers Tyler Olson, A.J. Cole and starter Cody Anderson also were reinstated and went free after refusing outright assignments.