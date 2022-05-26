Brittney Griner’s wife, Cherelle, wants President Joe Biden to secure her partner’s release, doing whatever is necessary to get the WNBA star home from Russia where she has been detained for more than three months.
“I just keep hearing that, you know, he has the power. She’s a political pawn, ” said Cherelle, who became emotional detailing what little she knows about Griner’s detainment during an interview that aired Wednesday on Good Morning America. “So if they’re holding her because they want you to do something, then I want you to do it.”
The Phoenix Mercury center has been detained since Feb. 17 after vape cartridges containing oil derived from cannabis were allegedly found in her luggage at an airport near Moscow. The 31-year-old Griner — a two-time Olympic gold medalist for the U.S. — faces drug smuggling charges that carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. Earlier this month, the Biden administration said Griner is being wrongfully detained.
Cherelle has talked with Secretary of State Antony Blinken about Griner’s case, but not the president.
“I was grateful for the call, you say she’s top priority, but I wanna see it. and I feel like to see it would be me seeing BG on U.S. soil,” Cherelle said in her first public interview. “At this point I don’t even know who I’m getting back when she comes back.”
Russian officials have described Griner’s case as a criminal offense without making any political associations. But Moscow’s war in Ukraine has brought U.S.-Russia relations to the lowest level since the Cold War.
FOOTBALL
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers stayed in-house to find Kevin Colbert’s replacement, promoting longtime executive Omar Khan to be the team’s next general manager on Wednesday.
Khan signed a four-year deal to succeed Colbert, who is retiring at the end of the month following a hugely successful run that included two Super Bowl victories and an appearance in a third. The 45-year-old Khan has spent more than two decades with the Steelers, joining the club in 2001 as a football operations coordinator.
Colin Kaepernick is getting his first chance to work out for an NFL team since last playing in the league in 2016 when he started kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial inequality.
Two people familiar with the situation said Kaepernick will work out for the Las Vegas Raiders on Wednesday. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the team hadn’t announced the workout plans. ESPN first reported that the Raiders were bringing in Kaepernick. Kaepernick hasn’t played since the end of the 2016 season when he was cut by San Francisco.
LAS VEGAS — The NFL lost a bid to scuttle former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden’s lawsuit accusing the league of maliciously forcing him to resign last October through leaks of offensive emails to the media.
A Nevada judge ruled against the league in a battle pitting the coach who departed the Raiders with more than six seasons remaining on his record 10-year, $100 million contract against NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. Attorneys for neither side commented following a 90-minute hearing in Las Vegas. Gruden emerged from the courtroom declaring “Go Raiders.” He told reporters he hoped his case against the league and Goodell would play out.
BASEBALL
PITTSBURGH — Colorado Rockies outfielder Kris Bryant’s balky back has him on the injured list for the second time this season. The Rockies placed Bryant on the 10-day injured list retroactive to May 23, when Colorado initially held Bryant out of the lineup with what the club called back soreness. Bryant, signed to a seven-year, $182-million deal with Colorado in March, spent nearly a month on the injured list after initially tweaking the back in late April.
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins have placed starting pitcher Joe Ryan on the COVID-19 injured list. He was scheduled to start today against Kansas City. The 25-year-old right-hander leads all major league rookies with five wins and 43 1/3 innings. He’s second among rookies with 42 strikeouts.
HOCKEY
ARLINGTON, Va. — Washington Capitals right winger Tom Wilson is expected to miss six to eight months after undergoing surgery to reconstruct the torn ACL in his left knee.
The team announced Wednesday that Wilson had a successful ACL replacement procedure a day earlier — four weeks after injuring the knee while trying to avoid a hit in Washington’s playoff opener. He will miss at least the first month of the season, if not more.
