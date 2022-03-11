In Khalil Mack, the Los Angeles Chargers have found another pass rusher to pair with Joey Bosa.
The Chargers have agreed to acquire the defensive end from the Chicago Bears in exchange for two draft picks, two people familiar with the negotiations confirmed to The Associated Press on Thursday. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the trade can’t become official until the start of the new league year on Wednesday.
The Chargers are expected to send a second-round pick this year and a 2023 sixth-round selection to the Bears for the three-time All-Pro defender.
The move will reunite Chargers coach Brandon Staley with Mack. Staley was Mack’s linebacker coach when the Bears acquired Mack from the Raiders during the 2018 preseason.
Mack, who turned 31 on Feb. 22, will be going into his ninth NFL season. He was the fifth overall pick by the Raiders in the 2014 draft and was The Associated Press’ Defensive Player of the Year in 2016. He was traded to the Bears during the 2018 preseason after a contract dispute.
Packers’ stock offering produces $65.8M
GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers’ latest stock offering raised $65.8 million and produced 176,160 new shareholders for the NFL’s only publicly owned franchise.
This marked the Packers’ sixth stock offering, and first since 2011.
The Packers sold more than 198,000 shares at $300 each during the offering that began Nov. 16 and ran through Feb. 25. The Packers announced the final totals Thursday and noted they now have more than 537,000 shareholders.
Ruggs’ hearing in fatal crash case delayed
LAS VEGAS — A Las Vegas judge agreed Thursday to postpone hearing evidence in the criminal case accusing ex-Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs of driving drunk and causing a high-speed crash that killed a woman last November.
Ruggs’ defense attorney, David Chesnoff, asked for more time to examine evidence that police say shows Ruggs was driving 156 mph with a blood-alcohol level twice the Nevada legal limit before the fiery rear-end crash early Nov. 2 that killed 23-year-old Tina Tintor in her vehicle, Prosecutors did not oppose the delay.
BASKETBALL
Nets blow out Harden, 76ers
PHILADELPHIA — Kevin Durant scored 18 of his 34 points in Brooklyn’s dominating first half in the Nets’ 129-100 blowout victory over the 76ers on Thursday night in Ben Simmons’ much-hyped return to Philadelphia.
Seth Curry added 24 points, and Kyrie Irving had 22 for the Nets. They entered in eighth place in the East, but looked like a legitimate contender while badly outplaying the 76ers.
Weber resigns as Kansas State coach
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Bruce Weber resigned as the basketball coach at Kansas State on Thursday, one day after the struggling Wildcats lost to West Virginia in the opening round of the Big 12 Tournament to cap a third straight losing season.
He didn’t walk away quietly.
First, the long-time coach criticized the NCAA over its handling of the FBI probe into college basketball corruption. Then, Weber struck out at Kansas State fans who used social media to berate him and his program. And finally, he professed his desire to continue coaching, asking for “some (athletic director) out there who would appreciate a coach that graduates players, wins championships, supports the university and embraces the community.”
HOCKEY
Pastrnak lifts Bruins over Blackhawks
BOSTON — David Pastrnak snapped a tie with 17.2 seconds left, and the Boston Bruins beat the Chicago Blackhawks, 4-3, on Thursday night.
Pastrnak finished with two goals and an assist. Jack Ahcan scored his first career goal and Charlie Coyle also scored for the Bruins, who won for the eighth time in 10 games.
Brandon Hagel scored twice for Chicago, and Alex DeBrincat extended his streak to five straight games with a goal, giving him 34 for the season. Patrick Kane got an assist for his eighth point in the last two games for the Blackhawks, who lost for the fourth time in six games.
GOLF
Fleetwood leads storm-delayed Players
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Tommy Fleetwood needed a round like this. He has gone more than two years without winning, falling so far down the world ranking that he narrowly stayed in the top 50 at the cutoff to qualify for The Players Championship.
Amid two delays, one timely par save and plenty of good shots along the way, Fleetwood opened with a 6-under 66 to share the lead — for now — with Pebble Beach winner Tom Hoge. And now he waits.
The PGA Tour’s premier event with a $20 million purse got off to a stop-and-go start because of storms Thursday and a dire forecast for Friday. Only 66 players finished the opening round. Twelve didn’t even hit their first tee shots.