NEW YORK — Free agent catcher James McCann and the New York Mets were close to completing a $40 million, four-year contract Saturday as the team continues to upgrade its roster under new owner Steve Cohen.
A person close to the deal confirmed the details to The Associated Press under condition of anonymity because there was no official announcement. Other news outlets reported the terms earlier in the day.
McCann was an All-Star with the White Sox in 2019 when he hit .273 with 18 home runs and 60 RBIs. He batted .289 with seven homers and 15 RBIs for Chicago this year in 31 games while splitting time with Yasmani Grandal during the pandemic-shortened season.
Former Cub Morrow returning to Dodgers
LOS ANGELES — Pitcher Brandon Morrow is back with the Los Angeles Dodgers, having signed a minor league contract. Also signing Friday were pitchers Jimmy Nelson, Brock Stewart and James Pazos, and utility player Carlos Asuaje.
Morrow spent the last three seasons with the Chicago Cubs while struggling with injuries. The 36-year-old right-hander was 6-0 with a 2.06 ERA in 45 games for the Dodgers in 2017 after being promoted from Triple-A in the middle of the season. In 14 postseason relief appearances, including all seven games in the World Series, Morrow allowed runs in just three appearances.
FOOTBALL
Oklahoma State RB Hubbard opts out
Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard has opted out of the rest of the season and will prepare for the NFL draft. Coach Mike Gundy made the announcement Saturday on the team’s pregame radio show before the Cowboys were scheduled to play Baylor in their regular-season finale.
Hubbard, a redshirt junior, finishes his college career having rushed for 3,459 yards and 33 touchdowns.
Texas coach Herman to return in 2021
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas has ended widespread speculation about coach Tom Herman’s future, announcing Saturday he will return in 2021 for his fifth season with the No. 23 Longhorns. While Herman has never had a losing season with the Longhorns, they have made only one appearance in the Big 12 title game during his tenure and now have gone 11 seasons since their last conference championship in 2009.
Arizona fires Sumlin amid 12-game skid
TUCSON, Ariz. — Arizona fired football coach Kevin Sumlin following a blowout loss to rival Arizona State that extended a record losing streak. Sumlin was fired Saturday, less than 24 hours after a 70-7 loss to Arizona State that stretched the Wildcats’ losing streak to 12 games spanning two seasons. Heeke said the school will honor the terms of Sumlin’s existing contract, including a $7.5 million buyout.
Cal, Washington State cancel game
PULLMAN, Wash. — California’s game at Washington State was canceled less than two hours before kickoff on Saturday because of a case of COVID-19 on the Cal team, the Pac-12 said.
It’s the third Washington State game that has been postponed or canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Cal was not able to field enough scholarship players to meet the minimum threshold in order to play the game, the Pac-12 said. The Golden Bears had one player test positive and then additional players were sidelined because of contact tracing.
Source: Arkansas State hiring Jones
Arkansas State is hiring former Tennessee coach Butch Jones as its new head coach.
Jones has spent the last three seasons in an off-the-field role at Alabama under Nick Saban, and replaces Blake Anderson, who was announced as Utah State’s new head coach. Jones spent five seasons as coach of the Volunteers, going 34-27, though just 14-24 in the Southeastern Conference.
Before that Jones had successful stints at Cincinnati (23-14 in three seasons) and Central Michigan (27-13). Jones’ teams have gone to bowl games in eight of his 11 seasons as a head coach.
Lions place DE Griffen on COVID list
Detroit Lions defensive end Everson Griffen was placed on the COVID-19 list a day before he was expected to play a key role against Green Bay. The team said no other players were affected by the league’s coronavirus protocols going into its home game against the Packers today.
Detroit elevated defensive end Kareem Martin and offensive tackle Dan Skipper from the practice squad Saturday. Safety Bobby Price was also elevated from the practice squad as a COVID-19 replacement.
Dolphins’ Gaskin to COVID list
MIAMI — Miami Dolphins leading rusher Myles Gaskin went the COVID-19 list Saturday, a blow to the playoff-contending team on the eve of its game against Kansas City.
Running backs Matt Breida (COVID-19 list) and Salvon Ahmed (shoulder) were already sidelined. DeAndre Washington and Patrick Laird are expected to get the bulk of the carries against the Chiefs.
GOLF
Reed in 3-way tie after 3 rounds in Dubai
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Patrick Reed rolled in an 8-foot birdie putt at the last hole to move into a three-way tie for the third-round lead at the World Tour Championship on Saturday, keeping him on track to become the first American to finish a season as the European Tour’s No. 1 player.
Reed, who shot 1-under 71, was tied with Englishmen Laurie Canter (68) and Matt Fitzpatrick (69) at 11 under par overall in the season-ending event at Jumeirah Golf Estates.
Shibuno clings to lead at U.S. Women’s Open
HOUSTON — Hinako Shibuno passed a big test Saturday in a classic U.S. Women’s Open that put a premium on par, keeping the lead with a 3-over 74 going into a final round at Champions Golf Club that figures to be the toughest of all.
AUTO RACING
Verstappen wins pole for Abu Dhabi GP
YAS ISLAND, Abu Dhabi — Red Bull driver Max Verstappen produced a stunning last lap and beat both Mercedes cars to take pole position on Saturday for the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. He was .025 seconds ahead of Valtteri Bottas and .086 clear of world champion Lewis Hamilton for his first pole of the season and third of his career.