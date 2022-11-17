HOUSTON — Houston’s Justin Verlander in the American League and Miami’s Sandy Alcantara in the National League were both unanimous selections for the Cy Young Award on Wednesday night.
It’s the second time the winners in both leagues were unanimous since the award began in 1956 and the first since Detroit’s Denny McLain in the AL and St. Louis’ Bob Gibson in the NL swept the voting in 1968.
The 39-year-old Verlander, who also won the award in 2019 after winning both MVP and the Cy Young in 2011, becomes the 11th player to win it three times. He also won unanimously in 2011.
Verlander led the majors with a 1.75 ERA — the lowest of his 17-year career — after missing almost all of the previous two seasons recovering from Tommy John surgery. He becomes the fourth AL pitcher with two unanimous victories, joining Roger Clemens (1986, 1998), Pedro Martinez (1999, 2000) and Johan Santana (2004, 2006).
Alcantara had a 2.28 ERA while pitching a major league-best 228 2/3 innings and six compete games. It’s the first Cy Young for the 27-year-old from the Dominican Republic, who becomes the first Marlins player to receive the honor.
Alcantara received all 30 first-place votes, the 15th time the NL has had a unanimous winner. Atlanta’s Max Fried was second with 72 points, including 10 second-place votes, and Los Angeles Dodgers lefty Julio Urías was third 66 points and seven second-place votes.
Mariners acquire OF Hernandez from Blue Jays
SEATTLE — Teoscar Hernández was tuned into the rumors on television and social media so he wasn’t blindsided when the call came that he was moving on from Toronto.
“I kind of like was waiting for something to happen, but it’s always a surprise for a player, I think,” Hernández said.
The Seattle Mariners made one of the first big moves of the offseason Wednesday by acquiring Hernández from the Blue Jays in exchange for two pitchers.
Phillies’ Harper set for elbow surgery
PHILADELPHIA — Bryce Harper powered his way through a postseason with crucial homers and big base hits that carried the Philadelphia Phillies from the last NL wild-card spot all the way to the World Series.
Harper at last will have surgery next week to address the tear in the ulnar collateral ligament of his right elbow that forced the outfielder to spend the bulk of this season as designated hitter.
Anderson finalizes deal with Angels
All-Star left-hander Tyler Anderson is moving across Los Angeles, leaving the Dodgers for a $39 million, three-year contract with the Angels on Wednesday. The 32-year-old is coming off the best season of his major league career, going 15-5 with a 2.57 ERA for the 111-win Dodgers with a pitch selection including one of the majors’ best changeups.
FOOTBALL
Chiefs missing top 3 receivers
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was missing his top three wide receivers in practice Wednesday because of injuries and illness, and the situation might not be a whole lot better when Kansas City visits the Chargers this weekend.
JuJu Smith-Schuster remained in the concussion protocol after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit from Jacksonville safety Andre Cisco in last Sunday’s win over the Jaguars.
The Chiefs were also missing Mecole Hardman, who missed the 27-17 win over the Jaguars with an abdominal injury, and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who was dealing with an illness that popped up over the past couple of days.
Eagles place TE Goedert on IR
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles placed tight end Dallas Goedert on injured reserve with a shoulder injury Wednesday and signed veteran defensive tackle Linval Joseph.
Goedert was injured in Philadelphia’s 32-21 loss to the Washington Commanders on Monday night. The 27-year-old Goedert has 43 receptions for 544 yards and three touchdowns. Goedert will miss at least the Eagles’ next four games, starting Sunday at Indianapolis. He can return in Week 15 against Chicago.
Texans claim ex-Packers WR Rodgers
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans claimed receiver Amari Rodgers off waivers Wednesday a day after he was released by the Green Bay Packers.
The Packers sent two picks to Tennessee to trade up to select him in the third round with the 85th overall pick in last year’s draft. But he didn’t do much in his time in Green Bay and had just 95 yards receiving in limited action in 1 1/2 seasons.
BASKETBALL
Cavs’ Windler could miss 6 weeks
CLEVELAND — Cleveland Cavaliers swingman Dylan Windler could miss six more weeks with a right ankle injury, yet another medical setback for the former first-round pick whose NBA career has been slowed by numerous injuries.
The Cavs said Windler, who has missed 12 games this season, recently received a PRP (platelet-rich plasma) injection and will need at least one month to recover. He’s been put in a stabilizing cast to help his rehab.
