CINCINNATI — Free agent outfielder Nicholas Castellanos agreed to a $64 million, four-year deal in the Cincinnati Reds’ latest big-money move to emerge from years of losing, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on Monday.
The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the club hadn’t announced the deal, which would allow Castellanos to opt out and become a free agent after the 2020 season.
It was the fourth significant move by the Reds, among the most active teams in free agency since their sixth consecutive losing season. The Reds have has committed $174 million to new players, including the two biggest free agent deals in club history.
Cincinnati signed second baseman Mike Moustakas to a $64 million, four-year contract and added left-handed starter Wade Miley on a $15 million, two-year deal. Japanese All-Star outfielder Shogo Akiyama got a $21 million, three-year deal.
Castellanos’ deal raised the offseason total of contracts negotiated by agent Scott Boras and his staff to $1,200,250,000.
Cincinnati’s biggest weakness last season was offense. They finished near the bottom of the National League in runs despite playing in one of its most hitter-friendly ballparks.
Castellanos batted .289 last season with the Tigers and Cubs, who got him in a midseason trade. He hit 27 homers overall, drove in 73 runs and had 58 doubles while playing right field primarily in Detroit and Chicago.
Former Cub Kintzler signs with Miami
MIAMI — Right-handed reliever Brandon Kintzler has agreed to a $3.25 million, one-year deal with the Miami Marlins, pending a physical.
Kintzler has a 3.37 career ERA in 10 seasons with four teams. He had a 2.68 ERA last year for the Cubs in 62 games.
Kintzler had 28 saves for the Twins in 2017, when he made the American League All-Star team.
Pirates trade Marte to D-Backs
PITTSBURGH — Starling Marte is heading to the Arizona Diamondbacks.
The Pittsburgh Pirates sent the two-time Gold Glove outfielder and 2016 All-Star to the Diamondbacks on Monday for prospects Liover Peguero and pitcher Brennan Malone. The Diamondbacks will receive $1.5 million from the Pirates on Sept. 15 as part of the deal, while Pittsburgh obtained $250,000 in international signing bonus allocation.
BASKETBALL
NBA postpones Lakers-Clippers game scheduled for tonight in wake of Bryant
LOS ANGELES — The NBA has postponed the Los Angeles Lakers’ next game against the Clippers scheduled for tonight after the deaths of retired superstar Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others in a helicopter crash.
The league announced the decision in a statement Monday, saying it “was made out of respect for the Lakers organization.”
Bryant’s helicopter crashed Sunday, and the Lakers learned about it while flying home from an East Coast road trip. LeBron James and several other players appeared to be visibly affected by the news when they got off the plane.
The 16-time NBA champion franchise made grief counselors available to employees Monday after the loss of Bryant, who spent his entire 20-year NBA career with the Lakers.
Bryant had attended a handful of Lakers games in recent years with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, who also died in the crash in Calabasas, California. The NBA said the game between the Los Angeles rivals will be rescheduled later.
Baylor maintains No. 1 rank in latest poll
Baylor is No. 1 for a second straight week in an AP Top 25 poll that had no major changes at the top, a rare bit of stability in a wildly unpredictable season.
The Bears stayed well ahead of No. 2 Gonzaga in Monday’s poll, part of an unchanged top seven for the first time this season. The only change in the top 10 came with Villanova moving up a spot to No. 8 to swap positions with No. 9 Duke. That comes in a season that has seen seven different teams reach No. 1 this season, matching a record set during the 1982-83 season.
ACC fines Notre Dame after Brey comments
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference has fined Notre Dame $20,000 and publicly reprimanded Fighting Irish basketball coach Mike Brey for his comments about officiating after Saturday’s 1-point loss at Florida State.
The league announced the penalties Monday, saying Brey’s comments “were in direct violation” of the league’s sportsmanship policy that states that public criticism of officiating “is not in the best interest of intercollegiate athletics.”
Brey referenced several issues after the 85-84 loss to the Seminoles, including a technical foul called on the Irish bench with 2:31 left.
FOOTBALL
Hunt told police he would fail drug test during traffic stop
CLEVELAND — Browns running back Kareem Hunt told a police officer he would have failed a drug test if he had been checked during a stop when he was ticketed for speeding and marijuana was found in his car.
Hunt was cited for speeding — but no other charges — last week when he was pulled over while driving on a highway in Rocky River, Ohio. In a dashboard camera video released Monday, Hunt was apologetic and emotional while discussing his situation with the officer.
In the incident report, the officer said small amounts of marijuana were located in three places in a backpack found on Hunt’s backseat.
The Browns said they were aware of Hunt’s situation.
Browns bring back Berry as GM
CLEVELAND — Andrew Berry is coming back to the Browns. This time as the boss.
Berry, who left Cleveland’s front office last year to work in Philadelphia, agreed Monday to become the Browns’ new general manager and executive vice president, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press. Berry will get a five-year deal, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not made the hiring official.