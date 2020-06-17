Dale Earnhardt Jr. spent his whole life chasing meaningful rewards.
He waited longingly for a pat on the back from his famous father, worked diligently to generate compliments from crew members and other drivers and reveled in the roar of his fans — those he inherited from his father and the new ones he brought along for the ride.
NASCAR’s longtime fan favorite received the sport’s biggest honor Tuesday, being selected to join his father in the series’ Hall of Fame. Earnhardt will be inducted in Charlotte, N.C., along with the late Mike Stefanik and 87-year-old Red Farmer, who is planning to race on Talladega’s dirt track this weekend. Ralph Seagraves was named the Landmark Award winner for his contributions to the sport.
Despite never winning a series championship, Earnhardt still received 76% of the votes cast on the modern era ballot.
Jarrett announces he has COVID-19
NASCAR Hall of Famer Dale Jarrett announced Tuesday he has tested positive for COVID-19 and now is in quarantine.
The 63-year-old Jarrett broke the news during NASCAR’s Hall of Fame announcement, explaining that’s why he did not return to NBCSN’s studio with the other hosts.
The three-time Daytona 500 winner and 1999 Cup champion said the only symptom he had was a slight cough and that he was doing well.
FOOTBALL
Giants kicker suspected of hit-and-run
CHICO, Calif. — Alcohol is suspected in a hit-and-run crash that led to the arrest of New York Giants kicker Aldrick Rosas in Northern California, authorities said Tuesday.
Rosas, 25, allegedly failed to stop for a red light and plowed his Chevrolet SUV into the side of a pickup truck Monday in the city of Chico, the California Highway Patrol said.
Rosas kept driving and then walked away from the SUV when it broke down, the CHP said in a statement. He was arrested a short time later on suspicion of hit-and-run and driving on a suspended license. It wasn’t immediately known if he has an attorney.
Ex-NFL player facing rape charge
ATHENS, Ga. — A former NFL player and University of Georgia football standout has been arrested and charged with raping a UGA student, authorities said.
Bacarri Jamon Rambo, 29, was charged Monday with rape, news outlets reported. He was being held at the Athens-Clarke County Jail without bond Tuesday afternoon.
Athens-Clarke County Police responded to a reported rape Saturday near the university at an apartment complex where Rambo reportedly lives.
Gundy apologizes for wearing OAN shirt
OKLAHOMA CITY — One day after Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard lashed out at coach Mike Gundy on social media for wearing a T-shirt promoting a far-right news channel, Gundy apologized.
Hubbard, who is black, suggested Monday he may boycott the program after Gundy was photographed wearing a T-shirt promoting the One America News Network, a cable channel and website that has been critical of the Black Lives Matter movement and praised by President Donald Trump.
Bailey, Freeney lead College Hall ballot
Georgia cornerback Champ Bailey, Syracuse defensive end Dwight Freeney and Kansas State running back Darren Sproles will appear on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot for the first time.
The National Football Foundation on Tuesday announced the 78 players and seven coaches from major college football who are up for selection to the Atlanta-based Hall of Fame. There also are 99 players and 33 coaches from outside the highest level of college football eligible for induction.
Former Iowa standouts Andre Tippett, Jared DeVries and Robert Gallery are joined on the ballot by Wisconsin’s Troy Vincent, and Illinois’ Moe Gardner and Simeon Rice.
BASEBALL
Former Cy Young winner McCormick dies
CORNELIUS, N.C. — Longtime Giants pitcher Mike McCormick, who won the Cy Young Award in 1967, has died. He was 81.
The Giants say McCormick died Saturday at his home in North Carolina after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease.
McCormick played 16 years in the majors from 1956-71 with the Giants, Orioles, Senators, Yankees and Royals. He had a 134-128 record with a 3.73 ERA and his greatest accomplishments came with the Giants.
COLLEGE ATHLETICS
Virginia changes athletics logo
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The University of Virginia is changing the logos it uses for its athletics teams just two months after they were unveiled after criticism that a design element referred to the school’s history with slavery.
Fans raised objections to the serpentine curves put on the handles of the sabres below the V for Virginia and on the Cavalier shield. They were meant to mimic “the design of the serpentine walls” that long stood on the campus, according to a statement from the school’s athletics department on Monday.
HOCKEY
Sabres fire GM Botterill in cost-cutting move
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Sabres owners Terry and Kim Pegula reversed course by firing general manager Jason Botterill on Tuesday as part of a drastic cost-cutting purge of front-office staff and scouts on a team preparing to sit idle for what could be the remainder of the calendar year.
The Pegulas cited a lack of communication and philosophical differences in announcing the decision to fire Botterill, three weeks after saying the GM would be retained.
Trudeau: Canada ‘open’ to NHL hub city
OTTAWA — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the Canadian government is “open” to the NHL operating a playoff “hub city” in Canada as long as it is allowed by local health authorities.
Trudeau said Tuesday the decision will need to be made by the NHL and the provincial and municipal governments where the league wishes to operate.