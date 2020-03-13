OMAHA, Neb. — The cancellation of the NCAA basketball tournaments shook the nation Thursday, but more than two dozen other men’s and women’s championships won’t be contested this winter and spring, either — and that doesn’t include all the sports in Divisions II and III. The biggest of those events is baseball’s College World Series, which will not be held for the first time since 1946.
Omaha has hosted the baseball championship every year since 1950. The CWS has a $70 million annual impact on the local economy each year and produces some 10 days of programming inventory for ESPN. This year’s CWS was scheduled for June 13-24.
BASKETBALL
Grand Canyon fires coach Majerle
LAS VEGAS — Grand Canyon has fired basketball coach Dan Majerle after seven seasons. The school announced the former Phoenix Suns star’s firing Thursday, hours after the Western Athletic Conference and NCAA Tournament were canceled due to concerns over the coronavirus.
Marjele was hired in 2013 to help usher the Antelopes through its transition into Division I. Grand Canyon won at least 20 games its first two years in Division I, but went 13-17 this season.
GOLF
PGA bans fans at events for next month
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — The PGA Tour decided Thursday night to scrap the rest of The Players Championship and shut down its other tournaments for the next three weeks. Commissioner Jay Monahan had said earlier Thursday there would be no fans at the TPC Sawgrass for the final three rounds, or at the next three tournaments on the PGA Tour schedule.
AUTO RACING
IndyCar, NASCAR to ban fans, F1 cancels
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — IndyCar and NASCAR will race this weekend without spectators, while Formula One’s Australian Grand Prix was called off entirely, as auto racing joined other sports in being affected by concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.
IndyCar pushed forward with Sunday’s season-opening race after the mayor of St. Petersburg said Thursday fans would not be permitted to attend. Only essential personnel can enter the fenced area surrounding the temporary street course through downtown St. Petersburg.
NASCAR said it will run its next two races without fans, starting this weekend in Atlanta and continuing at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
TENNIS
Men’s tour halts play for 6 weeks
The ATP suspended all men’s professional tennis tournaments for six weeks because of the COVID-19 pandemic, while the WTA said Thursday it was calling off three events for now and would decide on any further changes to the women’s tour schedule within a week.
After the men’s tour announced it would halt ATP Tour and ATP Challenger Tour competition until late April, WTA spokeswoman Amy Binder told The Associated Press the women’s tour was not immediately prepared to do the same.
SOCCER
MLS shutting down for 30 days
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Major League Soccer is shutting down for 30 days because of the coronavirus, delaying the home opener for the expansion team co-owned by former England captain David Beckham. In addition, the U.S. Soccer Federation canceled exhibitions in March and April for its men’s and women’s national teams as a precaution.
4 top European teams in self-quarantine
MANCHESTER, England — Four of the world’s leading soccer teams were in self-isolation Thursday as the sport grappled with a deepening virus outbreak that prompted the cancellation of Champions League matches for the first time.
Arsenal’s entire squad was in quarantine after its manager, Mikel Arteta, tested positive for COVID-19 late Thursday. Then, Chelsea announced winger Callum Hudson-Odoi had also returned a positive test for the virus on Thursday, meaning its full playing squad and coaching staff were self-isolating.
Earlier, Real Madrid said its players were being placed in isolation after one of the club’s basketball players, who share facilities with Madrid’s soccer players, tested positive for the virus. Juventus players were already in self-isolation after defender Daniele Rugani tested positive on Wednesday.