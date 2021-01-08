CLEVELAND — Francisco Lindor’s moving to a new city and a new team that is willing to meet his salary demands.
The four-time All-Star shortstop was traded Thursday along with pitcher Carlos Carrasco to the New York Mets, who have a new owner willing to spend at baseball’s highest levels.
The cash-strapped Indians sent Lindor and Carrasco to the Mets for infielders Andres Gimenez and Amed Rosario, right-hander Josh Wolf and outfielder Isaiah Greene.
Hedge fund owner Steven Cohen bought the Mets on Nov. 6 from the Wilpon and Katz families and has pledged to increase spending. One of his next expenditures figure to be on a long-term contract with Lindor.
The 27-year-old is one of baseball’s best all-around players, capable of winning games with his bat, glove or legs. He’s a career .285 hitter and averaged 29 homers, 86 RBIs and 21 steals in his six major league seasons — all in Cleveland.
He has also been the face of the Indians’ franchise, with an infectious smile and joy for playing that has made him one of Cleveland’s most popular athletes.
Carrasco is one of the game’s best comeback stories, overcoming leukemia to become one of the AL’s steadiest starters. The 33-year-old has a 88-73 career record with a 3.73 ERA.
Tommy John hospitalized with COVID-19
Tommy John has been battling COVID-19 for at least three weeks.
The 77-year-old former pitching great remains hospitalized near his home in Indio, California. He said he started to feel ill following a trip to Nashville before he was hospitalized on Dec. 13.
John said he has had a bout of pneumonia and did receive oxygen, but is not presently on oxygen. He said the biggest side effect at the moment is he has no strength in his legs. As far as some of the other symptoms associated with COVID-19, such as loss of taste or smell, John said he didn’t experience those.
John pitched for six teams over a 26-year career from 1963-89. He is widely known for undergoing the groundbreaking ulnar collateral ligament reconstruction surgery on his left elbow in 1974 that bears his name. He went on to win 20 games three times, once with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 1977 and twice with the New York Yankees (1979-80).
Smoak signs with Yomiuri Giants
TOKYO — The Yomiuri Giants have agreed to a deal with American first baseman Justin Smoak.
Smoak played last season with the Milwaukee Brewers and the San Francisco Giants. The deal was announced on the Yomiuri Giants website on Thursday and confirmed by a team spokesman.
The Yomiuri Giants did not provide any financial details.
FOOTBALL
Packers to allow 6K fans for playoff game
The Green Bay Packers are making about 6,000 tickets available to season-ticket holders for their divisional playoff game, which will mark the first time they will have paying spectators at home this season.
Packers officials say seats will be arranged in socially distanced pods of two, four and six tickets throughout Lambeau Field. They’ll be available to season-ticker holders who didn’t opt out of the opportunity to purchase tickets this season.
Bills list Diggs, Beasley as questionable
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The playing status of the Bills’ two top receivers, Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley, is uncertain for Buffalo’s wild-card playoff game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday.
Both were listed as questionable after practicing on a limited basis on Thursday.
Browns still away from team facility
The Cleveland Browns remain away from their facility and practice field while awaiting COVID-19 results only days before their first playoff game in nearly two decades.
The team has been limited to only virtual meetings in the aftermath of coach Kevin Stefanski, Pro Bowl guard Joel Bitonio and three others testing positive for the virus on Tuesday.
The Browns play the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night in an AFC wild-card game. Special teams coordinator Mike Priefer will step in for Stefanski.
Falcons interview Panthers’ Brady
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons resumed their search for a new coach by interviewing Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady. The Falcons said Thursday they conducted a virtual interview with Brady on Wednesday.
The 31-year-old Brady is a popular name in coaching searches after only one season as an NFL coordinator. The Chargers and Texans also have received permission from the Panthers to interview Brady.
Texans hire Patriots’ Caserio as GM
HOUSTON — Nick Caserio has been hired as the general manager of the Houston Texans. Caserio, a longtime executive with the New England Patriots, replaces Bill O’Brien, who was the team’s coach and general manager before he was fired after this season’s 0-4 start.
Caserio has spent the last 20 seasons with the Patriots and has been the director of player personnel in New England since 2008.
BASKETBALL
NBA says 4 players tested positive
The NBA says its latest round of testing for COVID-19 returned four confirmed positives out of 498 players tested since Dec. 30. Any player who returns a confirmed positive test is isolated until cleared for leaving isolation under rules established by the NBA and its players’ union, in accordance with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control.
Top prospect Burnett leaves Texas Tech
LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech freshman Nimari Burnett, the program’s first McDonald’s All-American, is leaving the program just 12 games into his career.
Coach Chris Beard made the announcement Thursday, two days after Burnett played a season-low six minutes in the No. 18 Red Raiders’ 82-71 victory over Kansas State.
Burnett, a high school standout in Chicago and consensus top 30 recruit nationally, never cracked the starting lineup in a crowded backcourt while averaging 5.3 points.