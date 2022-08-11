Field of Dreams Whats Next
Buy Now

FILE - In this Nov. 11, 2011, file photo, in this image taken with a fisheye lens, North Carolina forward Tyler Zeller (44) swats the rebound away from Michigan State center Adreian Payne, bottom, during the first half of the Carrier Classic NCAA college basketball game aboard the USS Carl Vinson in Coronado, Calif., Nov. 11, 2011. The second “Field of Dreams” baseball game is Thursday night, Aug. 11, 2022, in the cornfields of eastern Iowa, near the site of the beloved 1989 movie. If Major League Baseball is looking for another place for a game, oh man, do we have some fun ideas. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)

 Mark J. Terrill

DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Egypt. Australia. A hot dog place in Pennsylvania. A junior college in Chicago.

If Major League Baseball is looking for another place for a game, oh man, do we have some fun ideas.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.