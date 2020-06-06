NEW YORK — Patrick Mahomes, Saquon Barkley and Michael Thomas are among more than a dozen NFL stars who united to send a passionate video message to the league about racial inequality.
The 70-second video was released on social media platforms Thursday night and includes Odell Beckham Jr., Deshaun Watson, Ezekiel Elliott, Jamal Adams, Stephon Gilmore and DeAndre Hopkins, among others.
Thomas, the New Orleans Saints wide receiver who has led the league in receptions the past two seasons, opens the video with the statement: “It’s been 10 days since George Floyd was brutally murdered.” The players then take turns asking the question, “What if I was George Floyd?”
The players then name several of the black men and women who have recently been killed, including Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and Eric Garner.
“I AM George Floyd,” Hopkins says.
Adams follows with: “I AM Breonna Taylor.”
The video closes with the players insisting they “will not be silenced.” They also demand the NFL state that it condemns “racism and the systemic oppression of black people. ... We, the National Football League, admit wrong in silencing our players from peacefully protesting. ... We, the National Football League, believe black lives matter.”
In a statement, the NFL said: “This is a time of self-reflection for all — the NFL is no exception. We stand with the black community because black lives matter.
“Through Inspire Change, the NFL, Players and our partners have supported programs and initiatives throughout the country to address systemic racism. We will continue using our platform to challenge the injustice around us.
“To date we have donated $44 million to support hundreds of worthy organizations. This year, we are committing an additional $20 million to these causes and we will accelerate efforts to highlight their critical work.
“We know that we can and need to do more. ”
Patriots pledge $1 million to social justice
BOSTON — The Patriots say team owner Robert Kraft’s family is pledging $1 million to local grassroots organizations to promote social justice causes.
A statement and video released on the team’s website Friday says the money will be distributed over the next 10 months in $100,000 monthly donations. The recipients will be chosen in collaboration with Patriots players.
The groups selected will be those “fighting for equity, working to end systemic racism and creating meaningful change in our community.”
Clemson’s Ross has spinal surgery
CLEMSON, S.C. — Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross had surgery Friday for a congenital fusion in his spine that will keep him off the field this upcoming season.
Ross was hurt in March during spring workouts with what looked like a shoulder injury. But X-rays revealed that two vertebrae in his spine were fused and he had a bulging disc, according to Clemson coach Dabo Swinney.
GOLF
Ohio governor announces fans can attend upcoming PGA event
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine approved a plan for Muirfield Village Golf Club to have at least some fans for the Memorial in July, which would make it the first PGA Tour event with a crowd since the tour was shut down March 13 by the coronavirus. DeWine announced the decision Friday. He said on Twitter that casinos, racinos, amusement parks and water parks will be able to open on June 19.
The PGA Tour resumes its schedule next week at the Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas. That is to be followed by the RBC Heritage at Hilton Head, the Travelers Championship in Connecticut and the Rocket Mortage Classic in Detroit. The tour said the opening four events would not have spectators.
The John Deere Classic was the first possibility for fans until it decided last week to cancel this year’s event. It was replaced by another tournament, also to be held at Muirfield Village, only without spectators.
COLLEGE ATHLETICS
DePaul AD Ponsetto to retire
CHICAGO — Longtime DePaul athletic director Jean Lenti Ponsetto is retiring. Ponsetto, who played four sports at DePaul, has served as athletic director for the past 18 years and worked in other administrative positions with the athletic department for more than 20 years.
“The changing times over these past few months has led me to this decision,” Ponsetto said Friday. “Having successfully battled two breast cancer diagnoses and currently in treatment for a third, I thought it was time to step away from the long days, working every weekend and the 24/7 demands that being an athletic director requires.”
BASKETBALL
Postseason ban for Oklahoma State
An NCAA infractions committee panel announced Friday that former Oklahoma State assistant men’s basketball coach Lamont Evans violated ethical-conduct rules by accepting up to $22,000 in bribes from financial advisers.
The NCAA also levied including penalties that include a one-year postseason ban for the team that takes effect next season. The ruling included three years of probation, a $10,000 fine self-imposed by the school and a reduction in basketball scholarships.
Evans also received a 10-year show-cause order in the case tied to the federal corruption investigation into college basketball, which became public in fall 2017. The school received a notice of allegations last year.
BOXING
Gold medalist Rademacher dead at 91
CLEVELAND — Pete Rademacher, who won a boxing gold medal at the 1956 Melbourne Olympics and fought Floyd Patterson for the heavyweight title in his first professional bout, has died. He was 91. A family member told the Media Gazette that Rademacher died Thursday at the Ohio Veterans Home in Sandusky. He had dementia for years. His brain will be donated for medical research, the family said.
Rademacher won gold in Australia by knocking out Russian Lev Mukhim in the title match.