Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 36 points and the Milwaukee Bucks used a fourth-quarter rally to beat the Brooklyn Nets for the second time in three days, winning 124-118 on Tuesday in Milwaukee.
Milwaukee blew a 10-point lead in the second half and trailed 103-97 with 10 minutes left, but it responded with an 18-1 run to clinch a fifth straight playoff appearance.
Brooklyn cut the margin to four with 1:02 left, but Antetokounmpo sank a pair of free throws and Jrue Holiday made a steal in the final minute to seal the victory.
Kyrie Irving scored 38 points for the Nets, and Kevin Durant had 32.
Khris Middleton and Holiday each had 23 points for Milwaukee. Antetokounmpo also grabbed 12 rebounds, and Donte DiVincenzo finished with 10 points and 15 boards.
The Bucks’ fourth-quarter comeback followed their 117-114 Sunday afternoon victory over the Nets, also in Milwaukee. Antetokounmpo scored 49 points in that one as the Bucks withstood Durant’s 42-point performance.
The Nets lost their third straight for the second time this season. Brooklyn also lost three in a row from Feb. 5-9, but followed that up by reeling off eight consecutive victories for its longest winning streak of the season.
Brooklyn (43-23) fell 1½ games behind Philadelphia (44-21) in the race for the top seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs. Milwaukee (41-24) is third in the East, three behind Philadelphia and 1½ behind Brooklyn.
The Bucks own a 5-1 combined record against Brooklyn and Philadelphia. The Bucks went 4-0 against those teams over the last two weeks, though all four of those games were in Milwaukee.
Hornets 102, Pistons 99 — At Detroit: LaMelo Ball scored 23 points, including two free throws with 5.8 seconds left, and Charlotte took another step toward the postseason. Detroit trailed by two when rookie Killian Hayes was fouled with 9.4 seconds remaining, but he made just one of two free throws. Ball made his free throws at the other end, and Hayes missed a last-second 3-pointer.
Suns 134, Cavaliers 118 (OT) — At Cleveland: Devin Booker scored 31 points, Chris Paul had 23 and 16 assists and Phoenix stayed in step with Utah atop the Western Conference by outlasting the under-manned Cavaliers for their fifth straight win. Mikal Bridges made two 3-pointers, dunked and had a block as Phoenix scored the first 15 points in OT to finally put away the Cavs.
Mavericks 127, Heat 113 — At Miami: Tim Hardaway Jr. made 10 3-pointers and scored 36 points, Luka Doncic added 23 points and Dallas moved up to the No. 5 spot in the Western Conference by topping short-handed Miami. Duncan Robinson and Goran Dragic each scored 19 for Miami, which remained No. 6 in the Eastern Conference.
Kings 103, Thunder 99 — At Oklahoma City: Buddy Hield had 18 points and 11 rebounds to help Sacramento to its third straight win.
Pelicans 108, Warriors 103 — At New Orleans: Stephen Curry poured in 37 points in the road defeat. Lonzo Ball scored 33 for the Pelicans.