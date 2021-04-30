Kevin Porter Jr. scored a career-high 50 points, and the NBA-worst Houston Rockets beat the Milwaukee Bucks, 143-136, in Houston on Thursday night after Giannis Antetokounmpo left less than a minute into the game with an apparent ankle injury.
Houston snapped a five-game losing streak on the back of a dazzling performance from Porter, who scored 32 points in the second half and 17 in the fourth quarter. His previous career best was 30 points as a rookie with Cleveland last season.
Antetokounmpo played just 46 seconds. On a driving layup, he appeared to step on the foot of Kelly Olynyk, rolling what was already an injured ankle. He limped to the locker room and spent a few minutes there before returning to the bench, where he sat for the rest of the game.
Antetokounmpo entered the game listed as probable with a right ankle sprain.
Houston trailed by as many as 17 points in the first half but surged in the second half on hot shooting from 3-point range. Houston made 25 of 46 3-pointers, good for a season-high 54.3%.
Porter also had 11 assists. Christian Wood had 31 points and nine rebounds, and Olynyk added 24 points and 13 rebounds.
Milwaukee’s Khris Middleton had 33 points and eight assists, and Jrue Holiday had 29 points and 10 assists.
Nets 130, Pacers 113 — At Indianapolis: Kevin Durant scored a season-high 42 points, including 22 in the third quarter, and Eastern Conference-leading Brooklyn glided to a victory over depleted Indiana.
Mavericks 115, Pistons 105 — At Detroit: Tim Hardaway Jr. scored a career-high 42 points, helping Dallas overcome the absence of Luka Doncic in a victory over Detroit.
Timberwolves 126, Warriors 114 — At Minneapolis: Ricky Rubio scored 26 points and rookie Anthony Edwards added 25 as Minnesota beat Golden State.