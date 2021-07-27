IOWA CITY — Nine head coaches of University of Iowa athletic programs received contract extensions, Director of Athletics Chair Gary Barta announced on Monday.
Head coaches in the sports of men’s basketball (Fran McCaffery), wrestling (Tom Brands), baseball (Rick Heller), women’s soccer (Dave DiIanni), women’s basketball (Lisa Bluder), women’s golf (Megan Menzel), softball (Renee Gillispie), field hockey (Lisa Cellucci) and women’s tennis (Sasha Schmid) had their contracts extended. A number of assistant coaches in several sports also received contract extensions.
“It is with great pleasure that we are able to reward our head coaches in these sports with contract extensions and adjustments,” Barta said in a press release. “I am proud of our coaches, staff and student-athletes for their successes in competition, but just as importantly for the professionalism displayed in going about their business, both athletically and academically, throughout a very difficult time due to COVID-19.”
The overall success of Iowa athletics in 2020-21 included six Big Ten Conference championships, the NCAA national championship in wrestling and an NCAA Final Four appearance by field hockey. Hawkeye teams won Big Ten titles in soccer (postseason), women’s gymnastics (regular season), wrestling (regular season and postseason), and men’s track and field in both the indoor and outdoor seasons.
Overall, six Hawkeye head coaches earned Big Ten Coach of the Year honors, six Hawkeyes were named conference Player/Athlete of the Year, and three Hawkeyes earned Freshman of the Year honors. Sixteen of Iowa’s 24 sports programs advanced to postseason competition (team or individuals).
In the last three seasons, McCaffery has coached Iowa to 20-plus wins and NCAA tournament victories in 2019 and 2021. Iowa earned a No. 2 seed at the 2021 NCAA tournament, matching the highest seed in program history. This past season, he guided Iowa to 14 conference wins — the most in Big Ten play since 1987 — and eight victories over ranked opponents. McCaffery, the third longest tenured men’s basketball coach in the Big Ten, recruited and coached Luka Garza, the most decorated player in program history.
McCaffery has had a player earn first-team All-Big Ten accolades over the last eight seasons. Under his direction, Iowa has registered 20 wins or more in seven of the past nine seasons and upper-division Big Ten finishes eight of the past nine years.
McCaffery’s contract now runs through June of 2028.
The program’s all-time wins leader and the dean of Big Ten women’s basketball head coaches, Bluder guided Iowa to 20 wins and a fifth-place finish in the Big Ten in 2021. Bluder coached the Hawkeyes to the program’s 26th NCAA tournament and eighth Sweet 16. Bluder was recognized as the 2019 Naismith College Coach of the Year, is a three-time Big Ten Coach of the Year, and a two-time WBCA Regional Coach of the Year. She has guided the Hawkeyes to two Big Ten Tournament championships (2001, 2019).
Bluder’s contract — along with Brands’ and Heller’s — now runs through June of 2026.