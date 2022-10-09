CORRECTION Rays Guardians Baseball
The Cleveland Guardians’ Oscar Gonzalez celebrates his game-winning home run Saturday.

 David Dermer The Associated Press

Rookie Oscar Gonzalez broke up the longest scoreless postseason game in major league history with a leadoff home run in the bottom of the 15th inning, giving the Cleveland Guardians a 1-0 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday and a two-game Wild Card Series sweep.

Gonzalez, who walks to the plate to the “SpongeBob SquarePants” theme song, drove a 1-0 cutter from Corey Kluber, the 432nd pitch in the nearly five-hour game, over the 19-foot wall in left-center to touch off a wild celebration inside Progressive Field.

