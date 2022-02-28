Joel Embiid scored 37 points and made a career and NBA season-high 23 free throws, James Harden had 29 points, 16 assists and 10 rebounds, and the Philadelphia 76ers made it two straight wins with their new duo by beating the New York Knicks, 125-109, on Sunday in New York.
The 76ers made 39 free throws, most in the NBA this season, and almost all their work to break open a close game midway through the fourth quarter came from the line. Embiid finished 23 of 27 on free throws and the NBA’s leading scorer added nine rebounds.
Harden added five steals and matched his season best in assists.
RJ Barrett and Evan Fournier each scored 24 points for the Knicks. They have lost five straight and nine of 10.
Jazz 118, Suns 114 — At Phoenix: Donovan Mitchell scored 26 points, Rudy Gobert added 16 points and 14 rebounds and Utah beat NBA-leading Phoenix. Utah has won eight of nine to improve to 38-22.
Mavericks 107, Warriors 101 — At San Francisco: Luka Doncic made two free throws with 7.9 seconds left on the way to 34 points and Dallas came back from 21 down in the third quarter to stun Golden State. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 10 of his 24 points in the final period for Dallas.
Pacers 128, Celtics 107 — At Indianapolis: Oshae Brissett scored 27 points and Buddy Hield had 11 of his 21 points in the final eight minutes to help Indiana beat Boston. Brissett made a career-high six 3-pointers and the Pacers finished with 17. Tyrese Haliburton had 22 points and nine assists for Indiana.
Pistons 127, Hornets 126 (OT) — At Charlotte, N.C.: Kelly Olynyk made a fadeaway jumper from the baseline at the overtime buzzer and Detroit beat Charlotte for the first time nearly 4 1/2 years.
Clippers 99, Rockets 98 — At Houston: Reggie Jackson scored 26 points, including three key points down the stretch to lead the Clippers.