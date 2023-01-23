Bengals Bills Football
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow passes against the Buffalo Bills during the second quarter of their playoff game Sunday in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bengals won, 27-10.

 Adrian Kraus The Associated Press

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Joe Burrow threw two touchdown passes, Cincinnati’s defense swarmed Josh Allen on a snow-slicked field and the Bengals advanced to their second straight AFC championship game with a 27-10 win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Damar Hamlin’s inspirational presence while watching the game from an end-zone suite was not enough to spark the Bills in a rematch of a regular-season game that was canceled on Jan. 2 when the Bills safety went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati.

