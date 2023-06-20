OMAHA, Neb. — Bennett Lee drove in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning right after he made a huge defensive play at the plate, leading No. 1 national seed Wake Forest to a 3-2 victory over LSU in the College World Series on Monday night.
The Demon Deacons (54-10) are now in control of their bracket and a win away from the best-of-three finals. Their next game is Wednesday against the winner of a Tuesday elimination game between SEC rivals LSU and Tennessee. The Deacons would have to lose twice to be denied a spot in the finals.
Lee, the Deacons’ catcher, made one of the plays of the CWS in the top of the eighth when he snagged third baseman Brock Wilken’s bouncing throw and tagged out Tre’ Morgan to keep the game tied 2-all.
After Danny Corona lashed Thatcher Hurd’s breaking pitch down the right-field line for a double in the bottom half, Lee followed with a base hit into left that brought Corona home and produced Wake Forest’s second straight come-from-behind win.
Wake Forest closer Camden Minacci (1-1) pitched a 1-2-3 ninth to finish off LSU (49-16).
LSU starter Ty Floyd limited the Deacons to two hits and matched his career high with 10 strikeouts before he lost his command in the sixth inning. He walked the first three batters, prompting coach Jay Johnson to call on Hurd (6-3) to face the national home run co-leader in Wilken.
Wilken sent a ball up the middle for an RBI single, and the tying run came home when Justin Johnson hit into a double play.
The Tigers opened the scoring against Wake Forest starter Josh Hartle in the third. Tommy White singled in a run and scored from second when Morgan tripled on a fly ball left fielder Adam Cecere lost in the sun.
Tennessee 6, Stanford 4 — Chase Burns pitched six shutout innings in relief of Chase Dollander, Tennessee manufactured two runs to break a tie in the seventh, and the Volunteers knocked Stanford out of the College World Series.
Tennessee (44-21) ended a six-game CWS losing streak dating to 2001 and plays today against LSU. Stanford (44-20) went 0-2 at the CWS for a second straight year.
Burns (5-3) turned in another dominant relief performance, mixing his slider with a fastball he ran up to 102 mph while striking out nine and limiting the Cardinal to two hits. In four tournament appearances, he has allowed one run and struck out 22 in 16 innings.
The Vols took the lead in the seventh when Griffin Merritt drew a leadoff walk from Matt Scott (5-5), reached third on Blake Burke’s double and scored on Denton’s grounder to short. Burke made it a two-run game when he came home on Brandt Pancer’s wild pitch.