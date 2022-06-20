BUDAPEST, Hungary — World swimming’s governing body effectively banned transgender athletes from competing in women’s events on Sunday.
FINA members at the organization’s extraordinary general congress voted 71.5% in favor of its new “gender inclusion policy” that only permits swimmers who transitioned before age 12 to compete in women’s events.
“This is not saying that people are encouraged to transition by the age of 12. It’s what the scientists are saying, that if you transition after the start of puberty, you have an advantage, which is unfair,” James Pearce, who is the spokesperson for FINA president Husain Al-Musallam, told The Associated Press.
“They’re not saying everyone should transition by age 11, that’s ridiculous. You can’t transition by that age in most countries and hopefully you wouldn’t be encouraged to. Basically, what they’re saying is that it is not feasible for people who have transitioned to compete without having an advantage.”
FINA’s new 24-page policy also includes proposals for a new “open competition” category. FINA said it was setting up “a new working group that will spend the next six months looking at the most effective ways to set up this new category.”
Pearce told the AP that the open competition would most likely mean more events but those details still need to be worked out.
BUDAPEST, Hungary — Torri Huske and Caeleb Dressel claimed more gold medals for the United States in butterfly races at the world swimming championships Sunday. Huske improved on her own American record in the women’s 100 butterfly. The 19-year-old Huske clocked 55.64 seconds to finish ahead of French swimmer Marie Wattel and China’s Zhang Yufei. Dressel was half a second off the world record as he took gold in the men’s 50 butterfly with 22.57 seconds.
GOLF
BELMONT, Mich. — After missing a 2-foot eagle putt on the first hole of a playoff, Jennifer Kupcho won the LPGA Meijer Classic when Leona Maguire’s 3-foot birdie try lipped out on the second extra hole.
Kupcho closed with a 1-under 71 to match playing partner Nelly Korda and Maguire at 18-under 270 at Blythefield Country Club. Kupcho birdied both playoff holes. Maguire finished with a 65.
Korda, the winner last year, had a 72 after taking a one-stroke lead over Kupcho into the final round. Korda dropped out of the playoff with a three-putt par on first extra trip down the par-5 18th.
TENNIS
HALLE, Germany — Hubert Hurkacz upset top-ranked Daniil Medvedev on Sunday to win the Halle Open and underline his credentials as a contender for Wimbledon two years running. The big-serving Polish player needed just 63 minutes to beat Medvedev 6-1, 6-4 and win his first grass-court title.
BIRMINGHAM, England — Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil secured back-to-back WTA titles after Chinese opponent Shuai Zhang retired with an injury trailing 5-4 in the first set of the Birmingham Classic final on Sunday.
BERLIN — Ons Jabeur has won the Berlin Open after her opponent Belinda Bencic retired with an ankle injury. Jabeur was leading 6-3, 2-1 when Bencic signaled she couldn’t continue after hurting her left ankle in a fall in the first set.
LONDON — Matteo Berrettini looks in prime shape for another deep run at Wimbledon. The second-seeded Italian retained his grass-court Queen’s Club title by beating Filip Krajinovic 7-5, 6-4 in the final.
BASKETBALL
NEW YORK — Gabby Williams scored a season-high 23 points in Seattle’s 81-72 win over the New York Liberty in what was Storm guard Sue Bird’s final regular-season game in her hometown. The league’s all-time assists leader announced Thursday that she would retire at the end of the 2022 season.
MOTOR SPORTS
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Ron Capps tied Tony Schumacher for the most NHRA wins at Bristol Dragway history, racing to his sixth Funny Car victory at the track Sunday in the NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals.
Capps powered to the quickest run during every round of eliminations, beating Tim Wilkerson with a pass of 3.984 seconds at 324.36 mph for the first victory in a new Toyota GR Supra.
Justin Ashley won in Top Fuel, Aaron Stanfield in Pro Stock and Jerry Savoie in Pro Stock Motorcycle in the ninth of 22 races in the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.