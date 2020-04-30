Commissioner Roger Goodell has reduced his salary to $0 and other NFL employees will be taking pay cuts or furloughs due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Goodell, who makes upward of $30 million a year from salaries and bonuses, voluntarily had his salary reduced this month, a person familiar with the move tells The Associated Press on Wednesday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the NFL has not announced the move publicly.
The league also is implementing tiered reductions in base salary, beginning with the pay period ending May 22. The reduction will be 5% for workers up to the manager’s level, 7% for directors, 10% for vice presidents, 12% for senior vice presidents, and 15% for executive vice presidents.
In a memo sent to league office staffers, Goodell also said no employee earning a base salary of less than $100,000 will be affected by these reductions, and no employee’s salary will be reduced below $100,000 by the reductions.
NFL renews streaming deal with Amazon
NEW YORK — The NFL has renewed its streaming deal with Amazon for Thursday night games for three years.
Amazon Prime Video and Twitch also will have exclusive streaming rights to one additional regular-season game in 2020. Amazon Prime Video and Twitch will stream 11 Thursday night games broadcast by Fox, giving access to more than 150 million paid Prime members.
The regular-season weekend game streamed on those outlets will be played on a Saturday in the second half of the schedule. That game will be made available on free television in participating teams’ markets.
Packers announce 15 undrafted signings
GREEN BAY, Wis. — After not drafting a single wide receiver last week, the Green Bay Packers have included Michigan State wideout Darrell Stewart among their 15 undrafted free-agent signings.
Stewart caught at least 48 passes each of the past three seasons and finished his college career with 150 receptions.
Green Bay’s other undrafted free agents are UCLA linebacker Krys Barnes, Baylor safety Henry Black, Texas Tech offensive tackle Travis Bruffy, Montreal cornerback Marc-Antoine Dequoy, Utah State linebacker Tipa Galeai, Texas State safety Frankie Griffin, North Dakota guard Zack Johnson, Prairie View A&M fullback Jordan Jones, Prairie View A&M quarterback Jalen Morton, Rutgers defensive tackle Willington Previlon, Florida State cornerback Stanford Samuels, SMU linebacker Delontae Scott, Troy cornerback Will Sunderland and Memphis running back Patrick Taylor.
Bears sign WR-return specialist Davis
LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears signed wide receiver and return specialist Trevor Davis.
Davis has 16 catches for 205 yards and one touchdown over four seasons with Green Bay, Oakland and Miami. He has averaged 10.1 yards on 59 punt returns and 22.4 yards on 58 kickoff returns.
Bucs exercise option on TE Howard
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have picked up the fifth-year option on the contract tight end O.J. Howard signed as a rookie in 2017.
The move Wednesday came a week after the Bucs acquired four-time All-Pro Rob Gronkowski in a trade from New England, prompting speculation that Howard might be traded to make room for the former Patriots star. Instead, they plan on pairing them together for Tom Brady.
Deputy drew gun on Chiefs’ Breeland
YORK, S.C. — A York County sheriff’s deputy drew his gun on Kansas City cornerback Bashaud Breeland, who is charged with resisting arrest among other offenses after he was seen smoking marijuana.
According to an incident report, Breeland faces a total of five charges, including resisting arrest and drug possession. He was released on $2,362.50 bond after spending more than nine hours in jail.
Breeland, 28, was a starter for the Chiefs last season.
BASEBALL
Baseball HOF cancels induction ceremony
Derek Jeter, Larry Walker and the rest of this year’s Baseball Hall of Fame class will have to wait another year for their big moment at Cooperstown.
The Hall of Fame announced Wednesday that it has canceled the July 26 induction ceremony because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Instead, the class will be included at next year’s induction festivities — along with any additional new choices — on July 25, 2021.
Jeter and Walker were to be inducted with catcher Ted Simmons and the late Marvin Miller, the pioneering players’ union head who negotiated free agency and transformed the sport.
BASKETBALL
LeBron James to honor Class of 2020NEW YORK — LeBron James is putting together an all-star event to honor and celebrate the high school class of 2020, which has had its graduation season upended by the coronavirus pandemic.
The LeBron James Family Foundation, XQ Institute and The Entertainment Industry Foundation on Wednesday announced that the one-hour special, “Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020,” will air simultaneously on NBC, ABC, CBS and Fox on May 16 at 8 p.m. EDT. The event will pay tribute to high schoolers graduating this year and will include appearances by James, Pharrell Williams, Malala Yousafzai, the Jonas Brothers and more.
WRESTLING
Iowa’s Spencer Lee named co-winner of AAU James E. Sullivan Award
IOWA CITY — University of Iowa junior wrestler Spencer Lee was named co-winner of the AAU James E. Sullivan Award, presented annually since 1930 to the most outstanding amateur athlete in the United States. The winner is determined by public vote, media vote, and committee vote.
Lee shared the award with Oregon women’s basketball player Sabrina Ionescu. It is the third time in the 90-year history of the Sullivan Award that co-winners were selected.
Lee, from Murrysville, Penn., was 18-0 for the Hawkeyes this year as a junior before the season was stopped. The 125-pounder won NCAA titles his first two seasons.