CLEVELAND — Baker Mayfield’s broken fourth season with the Browns has mercifully ended with one game left.
His time in Cleveland could be running short as well.
Mayfield is sitting out the season finale against Cincinnati so he can undergo surgery on his left shoulder, an injury that affected his performance, contributed to the Browns’ falling way short of expectations and may have altered the path of his NFL career.
Mayfield, who played with a torn labrum suffered in Week 2 and a fracture in his non-throwing shoulder for most of the season, was sacked nine times in Monday night’s 26-14 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Afterward, the 26-year-old said he “was pretty damn beat up” and planned to consult with his family and agents about whether to play against the AFC North champion Bengals.
Chiefs expect injured Brown back
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs should have left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. on the field when they visit the Denver Broncos on Saturday.
Brown hurt his calf muscle during pregame warmups and missed last week’s last-second loss in Cincinnati. But he did just about everything in practice Tuesday and coach Andy Reid said he expects Brown on the field in Denver.
The Chiefs (11-5) need to beat the Broncos and hope Tennessee loses to Houston on Sunday to earn the AFC’s No. 1 seed.
Washington to reveal new name on Feb. 2
Washington’s NFL team announced Tuesday it will unveil its new name on Feb. 2 and that it will not be the Wolves or RedWolves. Commanders, Admirals, Armada, Brigade, Sentinels, Defenders, Red Hogs, Presidents and the status quo “Washington Football Team” were among the other finalists.
Jets place 3 on injured reserve
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The New York Jets placed left tackle George Fant and defensive end Bryce Huff on injured reserve Tuesday, ending their seasons before the team’s finale at Buffalo. Tight end Dan Brown was also placed on the practice squad IR. All three were injured in the Jets’ 28-24 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Sunday.
Titans’ Dupree cited for misdemeanor assault
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee outside linebacker Bud Dupree has been charged with misdemeanor assault in connection with a physical altercation at a Walgreen’s hours after the Titans clinched their second straight AFC South title.
Metro Nashville police detectives cited Dupree on Tuesday morning after consulting with the district attorney’s office. Dupree and his attorney met with detectives Tuesday morning.
Michigan coach could be tempted by NFL
Jim Harbaugh could follow up his best season as Michigan football coach yet with his most surprising move yet, according to one report.
Bruce Feldman, reporter for The Athletic, published a story Tuesday suggesting Harbaugh, who just finished his seventh season as Michigan’s coach, could leave his alma mater for the NFL. Feldman cited an unnamed source.
Michigan edge rusher to enter NFL draft
Michigan linebacker David Ojabo not surprisingly has declared for the NFL draft.
The 6-foot-5, 250-pound Ojabo, who late in the season launched himself into first-round projections by NFL draft analysts, announced Tuesday he is moving on from Michigan. He had 11 sacks and set a single-season program record with five forced fumbles, helping lead the Wolverines to a 12-2 record.
Ojabo collected 35 total tackles this season, had three pass breakups and forced five fumbles, forming a fearsome pass-rush duo with Heisman Trophy runner-up Aidan Hutchinson.
BASEBALL
Cardinals to cancel winter warmup event
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The Cardinals have canceled their annual winter warmup promotional event because of Major League Baseball’s lockout.
The event, which was scheduled for Jan. 15-17, features players. MLB locked out the players’ association following the expiration of baseball’s collective bargaining agreement on Dec. 1.
“The winter warmup is all about the fans interacting with the players, and unfortunately the current circumstances are keeping us from planning the event as usual,” Cardinals president Bill DeWitt III said in a statement Tuesday.
TENNIS
Djokovic given medical exemption
BRISBANE, Australia — Novak Djokovic will get a chance to defend his Australian Open title after receiving a medical exemption to travel to Melbourne, ending months of uncertainty about his participation because of the strict COVID-19 vaccination requirements in place for the tournament.
Djokovic, who is seeking a record 21st Grand Slam singles title, has continually refused to reveal if he is vaccinated against the coronavirus. The Victoria state government has mandated that all players, staff and fans attending the Australian Open must be fully vaccinated unless there is a genuine reason why an exemption should be granted.