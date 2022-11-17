Brook Lopez shot 7 for 9 from 3-point range and scored 29 points as the Milwaukee Bucks beat the skidding Cleveland Cavaliers, 113-98, on Wednesday night in Milwaukee.
The Cavaliers have lost five straight games since racing to an 8-1 start.
Giannis Antetokounmpo had 16 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists for the Bucks. Jordan Nwora had a season-high 21 points to help the Bucks outscore the Cavaliers 45-20 in bench points.
Lopez was one off his career high in 3-pointers. The 7-footer made eight 3-pointers against Miami on Nov. 11, 2018.
Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland each had 23 points and Evan Mobley added 20 for the Cavaliers.
Mitchell returned after sitting out one game with a strained right ankle, but the Cavaliers played a second straight game without Jarrett Allen due to a non-COVID illness.
Milwaukee was missing Jrue Holiday (sprained right ankle), Grayson Allen (sprained right ankle) and Wesley Matthews (strained right hamstring). This is the fourth straight game Holiday has missed.
Pelicans 124, Bulls 110 — At New Orleans: C.J. McCollum scored 23 points and New Orleans overcame a 28-point night from DeMar DeRozan to beat Chicago.
Celtics 126, Hawks 101 — At Atlanta: Jaylen Brown scored 22 points to lead a balanced Boston attack and the East-leading Celtics stretched their winning streak to eight with a victory over Atlanta.
Pacers 125, Hornets 113 — At Charlotte, N.C.: Tyrese Haliburton had 22 points and 11 assists, Myles Turner added 20 points and 10 rebounds and Indiana beat Charlotte.
Timberwolves 126, Magic 108 — At Orlando, Fla.: Anthony Edwards scored 35 points, Karl-Anthony Towns added 30 and Minnesota built a 27-point lead in the first half in a victory over Orlando.
Thunder 121, Wizards 120 — At Washington: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hit a 3-pointer with 1.1 seconds remaining and matched a career high with 42 points as Oklahoma City beat Washington.
Raptors 112, Heat 104 — At Toronto: O.G. Anunoby scored a season-high 32 points and matched his season high with 10 rebounds, and Toronto used a 21-0 run in the third quarter to beat Miami, ending the Heat’s winning streak at three.
