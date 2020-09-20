The Chicago White Sox took advantage of the launching pad known as Great American Ball Park.
Tim Anderson hit two of the White Sox’s five home runs, and Chicago beat the Cincinnati Reds, 5-0, on Saturday night in Cincinnati.
Nomar Mazara homered in the fifth to give the White Sox a 1-0 lead, and Anderson followed suit two batters later. Anderson homered again in the eighth to start a run of three straight homers. Yasmani Grandal and Jose Abreu also blasted solo shots in the eighth.
White Sox starter Dallas Keuchel threw four shutout innings but did not qualify for the win. He allowed four hits and walked three while striking out seven.
Matt Foster struck out two in two perfect innings. Codi Heuer, Jimmy Cordero and Jace Fry combined to throw three shutout innings.
Brewers 5, Royals 0 — At Milwaukee: Ryan Braun hit a three-run home run and Corbin Burnes struck out nine while allowing just four hits in six shutout innings as Milwaukee blanked Kansas City.
Athletics 6, Giants 0 — At Oakland, Calif.: Jake Lamb hit a two-run homer once Oakland finally got to San Francisco’s bullpen, and the playoff-bound Athletics beat the Giants by the same score for a second straight game.
Phillies 3, Blue Jays 1 — At Philadelphia: Vince Velasquez pitched six strong innings, Andrew McCutchen hit the go-ahead single in the fifth inning and Philadelphia beat slumping Toronto.
Astros 3, Diamondbacks 2 — At Houston: Jose Altuve drove in two runs, Kyle Tucker had a tiebreaking single and Houston beat Arizona to get back to .500.
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tigers 5, Indians 2 — At Detroit: Eric Haase and Daz Cameron hit RBI singles during a four-run eighth inning, and Detroit won its first game following manager Ron Gardenhire’s retirement, beating Cleveland.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Cardinals 5, Pirates 4 — At Pittsburgh: Cedar Rapids, Iowa native Mitch Keller did not allow a hit in six innings, but St. Louis rallied for five runs in the seventh inning to beat Pittsburgh.
Marlins 7, Nationals 3 — At Miami: Miguel Rojas and Garrett Cooper each had a double and a homer and Miami beat Washington.