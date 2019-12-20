BAHAMAS BOWL
BUFFALO (7-5) vs. CHARLOTTE (7-5)
Site — Nassau, Bahamas
Kickoff — 1 p.m.
TV — ESPN
Line — Buffalo by 6.5.
Series record — First meeting.
What’s at stake — Someone is getting the first bowl win in school history. This is Charlotte’s first trip to a postseason game, coming in the school’s seventh season of football and fifth at the FBS level. Buffalo has been in three previous bowl games, losing them all by 10 points or more including a 42-32 defeat by Troy in last season’s Dollar General Bowl.
FRISCO BOWL
UTAH STATE (7-5) vs. KENT STATE (6-6)
Site — Frisco, Texas
Kickoff — 6:30 p.m.
TV — ESPN2
Line — Utah State by 6 1/2.
Series record — Tied, 1-1.
What’s at stake — Utah State plays its eighth bowl game in nine seasons in what will be the final college game for quarterback Jordan Love. Kent State is the only team this season that got bowl eligible by winning its last three games. It is the first bowl game for the Golden Flashes since 2012. They could reach seven wins for only the second time since 1987, after going 2-10 last season in the debut of now 33-year-old coach Sean Lewis.