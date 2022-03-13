David McCormack had 18 points and 11 rebounds, Ochai Agbaji made a pair of clinching foul shots with just over a minute to go, and sixth-ranked Kansas beat No. 14 Texas Tech, 74-65, on Saturday night to win the Big 12 Tournament title.
Agbaji finished with 16 points, Christian Braun had 14 and Jalen Wilson and Remy Martin 12 apiece to lead the Jayhawks (27-6), who showcased poise and resilience in the final minutes while the Red Raiders fumbled away a chance at the title.
Texas Tech trailed 63-58 with about 4 minutes to go when Terrence Shannon Jr. was called for charging. Kevin Obanor turned it over on the Red Raiders’ next possession, then stepped over the end line while trying to inbound the ball for another turnover, each of them allowing the Jayhawks to draw away down the stretch.
The heavily pro-Kansas crowd began its haunting “Rock, Chalk, Jayhawk” chant with 28.6 seconds left on the clock, and coach Bill Self’s squad coasted to its 12th conference tournament title since the league’s inception in 1996-97. It probably locked up a No. 1 seed in next week’s NCAA Tournament, too.
Shannon finished with 14 points, and Bryson Williams had 17 for the Red Raiders (25-9), who still have never won the Big 12 Tournament. They also lost to Oklahoma State in their only other championship appearance in 2005.
Texas A&M 82, No. 15 Arkansas 64 — At Tampa, Fla.: Quenton Jackson scored 20 points and eighth-seeded Texas A&M took down a ranked opponent for the second straight day, stunning Arkansas to reach the championship game of the Southeastern Conference Tournament.
Jackson also had six assists, five rebounds and four steals to pace the Aggies (23-11), who have revived their NCAA Tournament hopes by winning eight of nine games since ending a month-long, eight-game losing streak in February.
Hassan Diarra, whose cutch 3-pointer in the closing seconds of overtime gave the Aggies an 83-80 victory in A&M’s tournament opener, had 12 points. Tyrece Radford and Henry Coleman contributed 12 of 11 points, respectively, after playing key roles in a five-point upset of fourth-ranked Auburn in the quarterfinals.
Texas A&M advances to the title game for the second time since leaving the Big 12.
No. 9 Tennessee 69, No. 5 Kentucky 62 — At Tampa, Fla.: Kennedy Chandler scored 19 points and Zakai Zeigler added 11 and Tennessee beat Kentucky to reach the Southeastern Conference Tournament final for the third time in five years.
The Volunteers (25-7) won for the 11th time in 12 games.
Chandler added three rebounds, two assists and a steal. Josiah-Jordan James finished with 10 points, four rebounds and three assists for the second-seeded Vols.
The Wildcats (26-7) missed four 3-pointers in the final minute, with Keion Brooks, Kellan Grady, TyTy Washington and Sahvir Wheeler all misfiring. Kentucky shot a measly 34.4% from the field and missed 18 of 20 from behind the arc.
No. 18 Houston 86, Tulane 66 — At Fort Worth, Texas: Tyler Edwards had 20 points with six 3-pointers and big man Josh Carlton added 16 points and Houston beat Tulane to advance to its fourth consecutive American Athletic Conference championship game.
The Cougars (28-5) matched their win total from last season, when they won their first AAC tournament title and then made it to the Final Four.
No. 8 Villanova 54, Creighton 48 — At New York: Collin Gillespie buried consecutive 3-pointers late in the game that put Villanova ahead for good, and the Wildcats beat Creighton to win the Big East Tournament championship at Madison Square Garden.
Gillespie missed this tournament and the NCAAs last season with a torn ligament in his left knee. But a year later he made the clutch shots in the waning minutes, hitting the go-ahead 3 over the outstretched arm of 7-foot-1 center Ryan Kalkbrenner with 2:44 left.
The 6-foot-3 senior came right back and did it again over Kalkbrenner, the Big East defenseive player of the year, for a 50-45 lead, sending the Wildcats to yet another championship under coach Jay Wright. Villanova won Big East Tournament titles under Wright in 2015 and from 2017-2019. The school also won national championships in 2016 and 2018 under Wright.