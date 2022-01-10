Luka Doncic had 22 points, 14 rebounds and 14 assists for his third triple-double of the season as the Dallas Mavericks beat visiting Chicago 113-99 on Sunday night, running their season-best winning streak to six and ending the Bulls’ at nine.
Josh Green and Maxi Kleber had season highs with 18 points each for Dallas.
Doncic, back in the lineup after missing the previous game with a right ankle sprain, had his first triple-double since Nov. 29. The Mavericks’ streak is their longest since also winning six straight in March-April 2016.
DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine scored 20 points each for Chicago.
Dallas’ Kristaps Porzingis missed his fifth straight game and coach Jason Kidd his second straight while in the NBA’s health and safety protocol. The Mavericks were led by assistant coach Sean Sweeney.
Nets 121, Spurs 119 (OT) — At New York: Rookie Cam Thomas made a runner in the lane with 1.4 seconds left in overtime and Brooklyn beat San Antonio to snap a five-game home losing streak.Kevin Durant scored 28 points for the Nets and James Harden had 26 points, 12 assists and seven rebounds.
Timberwolves 141, Rocketd 123 — At Houston: Karl-Anthony Towns scored a season-high 40 points, D’Angelo Russell added 22 points and 10 assists and Minnesota beat Houston for its fourth straight victory. Towns scored 22 points in the first half as Minnesota built a 75-54 lead.
Clippers 106, Hawks 93 — At Los Angeles: Amir Coffey tied a career high with 21 points, Serge Ibaka added 16 and Los Angeles beat Atlanta.Coffey, undrafted out of Minnesota in 2019, is on a two-way contract with the Clippers and the G-League.
Raptors 105, Pelicans 101 — At Toronto: Pascal Siakam had 29 points and 10 rebounds, Fred VanVleet scored 32 points and Toronto beat New Orleans for its season-high sixth straight victory. VanVleet, who recorded his first career triple-double in Friday night against Utah, has scored 30 or more points six times in his past eight games.
Nuggets 99, Thunder 95 — At Oklahoma City: Nikola Jokic had 22 points and 18 rebounds to help Denver beat Oklahoma. Austin Rivers scored a season-high 22 points and Jeff Green added 16 points. The Nuggets avenged a 108-94 loss to the Thunder on Dec. 22 in Oklahoma City.
Wizards 102, Magic 100 — At Orlando, Fla.: Kyle Kuzma had 27 points and a career-best 22 rebounds, Bradley Beal scored 20 points and Washington rallied in the fourth quarter to beat Orlando. Washington snapped a two-game skid.