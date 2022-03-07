Khris Middleton scored a season-high 44 points, Jrue Holiday had 17 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter and the Milwaukee Bucks rallied to beat short-handed Phoenix, 132-122, on Sunday in Milwaukee.
Milwaukee outscored Phoenix 12-1 over the last three minutes to win in the Suns’ first visit since Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 50 points in a 105-98 Game 6 victory gave the Bucks their first NBA title in 50 years. In their only previous matchup this season, the Suns won 131-107 in Phoenix on Feb. 10.
The NBA-leading Suns were playing without their usual All-Star starting backcourt of Devin Booker and Chris Paul. Booker missed his third straight game due to the NBA’s health and safety protocols. Paul broke his right thumb Feb. 16.
Phoenix also was missing Cam Johnson, who has a bruised right quadriceps.
Celtics 126, Nets 120 — At Boston: Jayson Tatum scored a season-high 54 points — 34 of them in the second half — and Boston overcame a rare appearance of both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn’s lineup.
Rockets 123, Grizzlies 112 — At Houston: Kevin Porter Jr. scored 29 points, Christian Wood added 28 points and 13 rebounds and Houston beat Memphis to end a 12-game losing streak.
Wizards 133, Pacers 123 — At Washington: Kristaps Porzingis scored 25 points in his first game for Washington to help the Wizards beat Indiana.
Jazz 116, Thunder 103 — At Oklahoma City: Bojan Bogdanovic made a franchise-record 11 3-pointers and scored 35 points to help Utah beat Oklahoma City.
Cavaliers 104, Raptors 96 — At Cleveland: Rookie Evan Mobley had 20 points and 17 rebounds, Lauri Markkanen scored 22 points and Cleveland widened its lead over Toronto in the Eastern Conference.
Nuggets 138, Pelicans 130 (OT) — Nikola Jokic scored 30 of his 46 points in the fourth quarter and overtime and Denver rallied after squandering an early 21-point lead.