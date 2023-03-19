NASCAR Phoenix Auto Racing

William Byron takes a photo with his trophy after winning last week’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Phoenix Raceway. Byron brings a two-race winning streak into today’s race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

 Darryl Webb/The Associated Press

HAMPTON, Ga. — Back-to-back wins haven’t stopped William Byron from believing he and his Hendrick Motorsports team have a lot to prove in today’s NASCAR stop in Atlanta.

In fact, Byron said Saturday, there’s even more on the line. Drivers of the Hendrick Chevrolets want to show the strong start to the season is not the result of illegally manipulating NASCAR’s rules.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.