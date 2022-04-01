Giannis Antetokounmpo passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become Milwaukee’s career scoring leader on a 3-pointer that forced overtime, and then made two free throws in the final seconds to give the Bucks a 120-119 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night in New York.
The defending NBA champions clinched a return to the postseason with the win, in which Antetokounmpo had 44 points, 14 rebounds and six assists. Jrue Holiday added 19 points and Khris Middleton had 16 before being ejected for a flagrant foul midway through the third quarter.
Kevin Durant had 26 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds for the Nets, but missed a 3-pointer that would have won it. Kyrie Irving scored 25 points and Bruce Brown had 23.
Just as in the memorable end to their second-round series last summer, when the Bucks overcame 48 points from Durant — most ever in a Game 7 — overtime was needed to determine a winner. Milwaukee took that one, 115-111, and pulled it out Thursday behind a second straight 40-point game from Antetokounmpo.
He came into the game 39 points behind Abdul-Jabbar, the NBA’s career scoring leader who had 14,211 points after beginning his career in Milwaukee. Antetokounmpo passed him with a 3-pointer with 18 seconds left that knotted it at 110.
Bulls 135, Clippers 130 (OT) — At Chicago: DeMar DeRozan scored 10 of his 50 points in overtime, Nikola Vucevic added 22 points and 14 rebounds, and Chicago rallied to force overtime and beat Los Angles for its third win in four games. Zach LaVine added 21 points for the Bulls.
Pistons 102, 76ers 94 — At Detroit: Saddiq Bey scored 10 of his 20 points in the final 4:23 as Detroit pulled away down the stretch and beat Philadelphia.
Hawks 131, Cavaliers 107 — At Atlanta: Trae Young scored 30 points and surging Atlanta never trailed while beating short-handed Cleveland to clinch a spot in the Eastern Conference play-in tournament.